The northern NSW Local Health District has increased health screenings of visitors to all hospitals. Picture: Jerad Williams
Health officials increase screenings of hospital visitors

Jodie Callcott
9th Apr 2020 9:17 AM | Updated: 9:29 AM

THE northern NSW Local Health District has increased health screenings of visitors to all hospitals.

From today all visitors will have their temperature checked in addition to the existing screening questions.

NNSWLHD chief executive Wayne Jones said the measure would provide an added level of protection for patients, staff and the community in reducing the risk of transmission of coronavirus.

Mr Jones said one visitor per patient still applied and hospital visiting hours were restricted to between 1 and 6pm.

He said visitors will be asked if they had returned from overseas in the past 14 days and if they had contact with someone who tested positive to coronavirus.

"Upon entering a facility, as well as having their temperature checked, visitors will also be

asked if they are feeling unwell with any flu-like symptoms," he said.

"Anyone answering yes to any of these questions, or having a temperature of 38 degrees or above, will not be permitted to enter.

"We thank our community for working with us on these measures so far.

"I especially want to thank our hospital staff who are working extremely hard to provide these additional protections. They are doing an excellent job."

