Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HSU Secretary Gerard Hayes has backed Tweed councillor Reece Byrnes’ call demanding free parking at the Tweed Valley Hospital. Picture John Grainger
HSU Secretary Gerard Hayes has backed Tweed councillor Reece Byrnes’ call demanding free parking at the Tweed Valley Hospital. Picture John Grainger
Health

Health union backs calls demanding free parking

Michael Doyle
11th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Health Services Union has thrown their support behind a move from Tweed councillor Reece Byrnes at last week’s council meeting.

The HSU has supported the calls demanding the NSW Government keeps its promise of free parking at the new Tweed Valley Hospital.

Cr Byrnes last week added in the motion as part of council’s feedback to the government’s State Two State Significant Development application.

Secretary of the HSU, Gerard Hayes, said he thanked Cr Byrnes for putting forward an amendment to the Tweed Shire Council’s submission.

“It is disappointing that three National and Liberal Party aligned councillors refused to support the amendment, and squibbed the opportunity to demand free parking for their community at the hospital,” Mr Hayes said.

“Local hospital workers will be campaigning strongly on this issue, including on the run-up to the next council elections.

“Across the state we’ve seen how excessive hospital parking fees have been used to cynically claw back money from workers, and to take advantage of people attending appointments or visiting sick family members.

“Prior to the election, Geoff Provest clearly stated that parking at the new hospital would be free.

“That means free parking for 100 per cent of visitors, 100 per cent of workers, 100 per cent of the time.

“Anything less than that would be a betrayal of the people of the Tweed region.”

More Stories

Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Greens MP uses deadly fires to preach about climate change

        premium_icon Greens MP uses deadly fires to preach about climate change

        Environment A Greens MP has attracted criticism for a tweet about the bushfires in which he slammed the government for not having “the climate emergency under control”

        Fireys chilling warning: Tuesday will see lives at risk

        Fireys chilling warning: Tuesday will see lives at risk

        News ‘Lives will be at risk’: Rural Fire Service

        Hell on earth: Two dead, five missing, 150 homes razed

        Hell on earth: Two dead, five missing, 150 homes razed

        News Two people have died as bushfires ravage NSW

        FULL LIST: NSW roads closed due to the bushfires

        FULL LIST: NSW roads closed due to the bushfires

        News SEE which roads are currently out of action due to fires across NSW.