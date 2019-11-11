Health union backs calls demanding free parking

HSU Secretary Gerard Hayes has backed Tweed councillor Reece Byrnes’ call demanding free parking at the Tweed Valley Hospital. Picture John Grainger

THE Health Services Union has thrown their support behind a move from Tweed councillor Reece Byrnes at last week’s council meeting.

The HSU has supported the calls demanding the NSW Government keeps its promise of free parking at the new Tweed Valley Hospital.

Cr Byrnes last week added in the motion as part of council’s feedback to the government’s State Two State Significant Development application.

Secretary of the HSU, Gerard Hayes, said he thanked Cr Byrnes for putting forward an amendment to the Tweed Shire Council’s submission.

“It is disappointing that three National and Liberal Party aligned councillors refused to support the amendment, and squibbed the opportunity to demand free parking for their community at the hospital,” Mr Hayes said.

“Local hospital workers will be campaigning strongly on this issue, including on the run-up to the next council elections.

“Across the state we’ve seen how excessive hospital parking fees have been used to cynically claw back money from workers, and to take advantage of people attending appointments or visiting sick family members.

“Prior to the election, Geoff Provest clearly stated that parking at the new hospital would be free.

“That means free parking for 100 per cent of visitors, 100 per cent of workers, 100 per cent of the time.

“Anything less than that would be a betrayal of the people of the Tweed region.”