Susie Hearder, Animal Justice Party candidate.
Environment

Hearder calls for koala action

Michael Doyle
by
1st Mar 2019 5:00 AM

THE TWEED candidate for the Animal Justice Party is calling for urgent action to protect the region's koala population.

Susie Hearder said her party feared koalas could become extinct, and believed the government was not doing enough to address the issue.

"The Berejiklian Government's axing of forest protection laws is allowing their habitat to be destroyed,” she said.

"Endangered coastal koalas are now under increasing threat from the Kings Forest Development as the developer is trying, for the fourth time, to reduce the protection of the endangered koala colony in Kings Forest.

"NSW Labor have also identified this area for the new hospital development.”

Ms Hearder said she wanted residents who were concerned about koala protection to attend this submit their views to the Independent Planning Commission of NSW's public meeting about the modification to Kings Forest Residential sub-division, Koala Plan of Management on March 12.

"Koalas have many other threats as they are extremely vulnerable to climate change and bushfires. They also suffer from chlamydia, retrovirus and loss of habitat from urban sprawl and infrastructure is causing them to come into more contact with cars and dogs,” she said.

"The Animal Justice Party are the only political party serious about protecting what's left of our environment, and habitats that are home to so many animals.”

The meeting whcih will discuss the Kings Forest sub-division will be held at Mantra, in Salt.

animal justice party koala conservation nsw election 2019 susie hearder
Tweed Daily News

