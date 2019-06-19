Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Hearse driver pulled over for RBT on way to cemetery

Tara Miko
by
19th Jun 2019 3:28 PM | Updated: 6:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have clarified reports the driver of a hearse leading a funeral cortege towards a cemetery for burial was pulled over for a random breath test.

A social media post which has been shared dozens of times reported the driver of the Generation Funerals hearse, and a family vehicle, was yesterday pulled over in Dalby for a breath test.

The post described the incident as disrespectful, and said the woman driver was "in tears".

However, Dalby police have clarified the report saying once officers at the random breath test site realised the vehicle was a hearse, it was moved on back into traffic.

Police said the driver was not drink or drug tested, and as the cortege had been travelling at "normal speed" rather than slowly, it had been difficult for officers at the site to identify the hearse before it was directed in for testing.

Police said officers involved in the incident were from the State Traffic Branch.

Generation Funeral operations manager Penny Levi provided a brief statement to The Chronicle in relation to the incident.

"Thank you for your enquiry in relation to an incident in Dalby yesterday in which our funeral hearse was requested to stop by Queensland Police whilst in cortege in a fixed site, state-wide blitz on the fatal five," the statement said.

"This occurrence is being handled by the appropriate people internally within the Queensland Police and we will not make any further comment pending their investigations and review of the matter."

dalby dalby police editors picks generation funeral random breath test
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Calls to free 'imprisoned' live mascot from dealership

    premium_icon Calls to free 'imprisoned' live mascot from dealership

    News 'His cage is positioned in a car sales lot on the bitumen where he is subjected to loud noise, the weather and traffic fumes.'

    Is this Tweed intersection one of the most dangerous?

    premium_icon Is this Tweed intersection one of the most dangerous?

    Council News Resident Alan Downes says there are several safety concerns

    Employee steals thousands from Burleigh business

    premium_icon Employee steals thousands from Burleigh business

    Crime A supermarket worker and former tyre shop manager stole thousands

    Housing development to be built minutes from new hospital

    premium_icon Housing development to be built minutes from new hospital

    News Nearly 100 homes will be built on land directly across from the site