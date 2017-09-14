Heart Collectors to battle for ultimate busker supremacy

HOME-GROWN Tyalgum folkies who've captured Tweed's heart are preparing to do battle with Australia's finest troubadours for ultimate busker supremacy.

Hot off a return from a successful three-month US tour, the much-loved Heart Collectors have been named as one of 11 finalists in the 2017 Battle of the Buskers competition during next month's Buskers by the Creek festival.

Armed with their brand of 70's-inspired alternative folk, the Heart Collectors will play-off against Australian music's top emerging talent for the coveted Buskers crown and prizes worth over $10,000.

Competition will be fierce with finalists also including Melbourne YouTube sensation Joel James, and Gold Coast's own ethereal harpist ELSKA.

Making the announcement today, festival director Cindy Jensen said selecting 11 finalists who'll meet at Currumbin Creek Tavern on Friday, October 13 was extremely tough, with so much talent on the lineup.

"Ultimately we are stoked with the 11 finalists. All are worthy and will indeed make for one hell of an entertaining battle on the 13th,” Jensen said.

"So you should all definitely come cheer them on.”

Fans can also have their say with in determining one more finalists, with all artists on the Buskers line-up eligible for the position

"We've decided to offer the final, 12th spot to a Fan Finalist, which will see the artist with the most fan votes on our event page battle it out for the Buskers crown,” Jensen said.

The act with the most votes (one per person) wins and will join the Battle Of The Buskers bill.

Judges for the battle include representatives from Airlie Beach Festival of Music, Rabbit Radio, LoveStreet Studios and Blank GC, with a special surprise guest also set to join the panel.

Airlie Beach Festival director Gavin Butlin said the talent being discovered at Buskers by the Creek was phenomenal.

"We're stoked to be on board as a talent sponsor to provide further festival performance opportunities for artists,” he said.

The overall winner will also claim an all expenses paid performance slot at the Airlie Beach Festival of Music and up to five VIP tickets, a recording package with LoveStreet Studios, automatic entry into the prestigious Bluesfest Busking Competition, a media advertising package with Blank GC, and a publicity package with Kitty Kitty Bang Bang

The second place performer also receives a paid performance slot at Airlie Beach Festival of Music, plus VIP ticket(s) and accommodation.

Voting for Battle Of The Buskers' Fan Finalist is open until 5pm on October 1 via the Facebook event page .

The October 13 final at Currumbin Creek Tavern is open to the public, with free entry.

Returning for its fourth year, Buskers by the Creek is a free, family-friendly event held at Winders Park, Currumbin on October 14-15, which attracts 24,000 people creekside annually.