CULTURALLY DRIVEN: Heart of Ireland will be touring for St Patrick's Day.
Heart of Ireland heads to Twin Towns

27th Feb 2018 4:00 AM

ST PATRICK'S Day is a time of much celebration for the Irish with that culture-drenched merriment to come to Tweed Heads next month.

The Heart of Heart of Ireland dancing troupe will be heading to Twin Towns Services Club this St Patrick's Day, March 17.

The group has performed at Canberra and Woodford Folk Festivals in the past and has enjoyed sell-out crowds across the country.

The only show of its kind in Australia, they're sure to bring a big dose of Irish spirit to the stage.

The dancers will be joined by international Irish folk band Sasta, offering a live on-stage musical soundtrack for the evening.

Also as part of the show, the group will bring award-winning Irish storyteller Irish Joe to share tales steeped in Celtic spirit.

The show

  • What: The Heart of Ireland folk show.
  • Where: The Showroom at Twin Towns Services Club, Tweed Heads.
  • When: Saturday, March 17, 8pm (Qld).
  • Tickets: $49, visit twintowns.com.au.
