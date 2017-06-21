22°
News

Heartbreak as fire hits three Murwillumbah sports clubs

Mitchell Crawley and Claudia Jambor | 21st Jun 2017 2:06 PM
The damaged building will have to be demolished. Apart from the cost of replacement (covered by Council insurance), three Murwillumbah sports clubs have lost equipment and their club facilities.
The damaged building will have to be demolished. Apart from the cost of replacement (covered by Council insurance), three Murwillumbah sports clubs have lost equipment and their club facilities. Tweed Shire Council

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THREE local sports clubs still trying to recover from the recent flood have lost more than $10,000 worth of gear in an overnight fire.

Emergency services were called to John Rabjones Oval/Les Cave Oval about 11.30pm on Tuesday to reports of a building fire.

Tweed Shire Council said the building, which provided change rooms and storage to the Murwillumbah Vulcans AFL, the Murwillumbah Football Club and Murwillumbah Cricket Club, was so badly damaged it will need to be demolished and re-built.

Vulcans committee member Dave Cogger said the club was already struggling after losing canteen equipment and stock in the recent flood.

He said the canteen was the club's main income and, with its past three matches called off due to wet weather, this Saturday's games were important for its financial stability.

"The U15 girls relied on those changerooms. Now they'll have to get changed upstairs, with someone standing at the door - it's not good,” Mr Cogger said.

"It's not about us, it's about the kids and getting them away from the computers. First there was the flood - and now this.”

A fire has destroyed sports gear and a building in Murwillumbah.
A fire has destroyed sports gear and a building in Murwillumbah. FRNSW 391 Murwillumbah Fire Stat

Mr Cogger estimates the club's losses from equipment stored in the burnt building at around $2500, on top of $5000 in damages from the flood.

The news for the Murwillumbah Football Club is worse. The club's junior director, Chris Shapland said all junior equipment was gone - including 60 balls, nets and line marking equipment. The losses are estimated at around $5000.

"I don't know how we could play on Saturday - this place is usually packed with 150 kids. We're having a meeting to see what we can do,” Mr Shapland said.

The club's junior losses come after all its senior equipment, which was stored Jim Devine Fields, was claimed in the flood.

A fire has destroyed sports gear and a building in Murwillumbah.
A fire has destroyed sports gear and a building in Murwillumbah. FRNSW 391 Murwillumbah Fire Stat

Murwillumbah Cricket Club, which fields junior and senior teams in the summer season, also lost around $5000 of stored equipment in the fire.

Matt McCann, the council's unit coordinator recreation services, said it was heartbreaking to see the hard work of volunteers and players allegedly destroyed by vandals.

"The building will be replaced and the clubs will no doubt keep going but what's the point in this senseless act of vandalism,” Mr Mc Cann said.

"We'll be doing all we can to work with the Police and clubs to find out who did this and hopefully, that may lead to a prosecution.”

A fire has destroyed sports gear and a building in Murwillumbah.
A fire has destroyed sports gear and a building in Murwillumbah. FRNSW 391 Murwillumbah Fire Stat

A fire has destroyed sports gear and a building in Murwillumbah.
A fire has destroyed sports gear and a building in Murwillumbah. FRNSW 391 Murwillumbah Fire Stat

A forensic policeman inspects the remains of the damaged change room in Murwillumbah
A forensic policeman inspects the remains of the damaged change room in Murwillumbah Tweed Shire Council
Tweed Daily News

Topics:  murwillumbah cricket club murwillumbah fire station murwillumbah football club murwillumbah vulcans tweed heads fire station tweed shire council

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway whether you plan to stay for a day, a week or even a month.

A whisky-lover's blurprint to Brisbane's best bars

Check out The Gresham for some old-school fine drops.

SCOTCH, Whiskey and Whisky; it all gets a bit confusing.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

This Mooball home keeps flooding every time it rains

This Mooball home keeps flooding every time it rains

Mark and Marina are terrified every time it rains.

Making a difference: couple aim to save parents heartache

SPEAKING OUT: Kingscliff family Grant Day with son Jakobi and wife Naomi are behind the REACH program, and (below) their son, Kyran, who passed away in 2013.

A TWEED family campaign set to roll out in hospitals across state

Pop-up theatre options for The Tweed Hospital

QUICK FIX: NSW Minister for Health Brad Hazzard says short-term improvements will still be made to the over-stretched Tweed Hospital before the new hospital is completed.

State Government promised short-term fixes for struggling hospital.

'Let us return home'

Possums Community Pre-school director Karen Shackell (black jacket) with staff and families at the school's Condong home, where they have not been able to return since the flood.

Pre-school pleads with council to re-open

Local Partners

Byron council may consider taxes amid Airbnb tourist surges

TOURIST pressure and short term rentals in the region is a concern for residents and council, doesn't help issues of housing affordability crisis

Design a house to win

SkyFarm in Mullumbimby is a unique hemp and reclaimed-timber studio and is a carbon negative home. The studio was built in three months by the team from Balanced Earth.

Local designers creating a house from local and recycled materials

Shoes make difference to kids in Zambia

MANY SHOES: Toowoomba Grammar School's Adrian Irwin and Fairholme College's Libby Stumer with shoes collected for children in Zambia.

Students are making a difference, creating a new project

A chance to support marriage equality at Splendour 2017

TOURING: Sigur Rós is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík formed in 1994.

Thanks to Sigur Ros and Margaret Court

Big-name headliner boosts local acts at Coast festival

Boy & Bear will headline the Sea N Sound festival this weekend at Mooloolaba.

Big names and local faces at Mooloolaba music festival

MOVIE REVIEW: Rough Night is rude, shocking and funny

FOUR best friends reunite for a wild bachelorette weekend, what could possibly go wrong?

Grinspoon to smash footy gig curse

Pat Davern and Phil Jamieson wearing their true colours.

THE battle for State of Origin rock supremacy is on.

Rebel’s lawyer names huge sum

Hollywood agent Peter Principato told the court Rebel Wilson should have been landing between two and three lead roles a year at a minimum.

Hollywood star wants a staggering amount in damages.

Why Mark Wahlberg is leaving Transformers

Mark Wahlberg as Cade Yeager in a scene from the movie Transformers: The Last Knight.

Wahlberg leaving the Transformers franchise to ‘get my life back’.

MOVIE REVIEW: Cars 3 is still a fun ride

A scene from the movie Cars 3.

POPULAR animated franchise grows up with more mature themes.

Beyonce's twins 'in hospital after premature birth'

“They did this with their daughter, Blue Ivy, too."

Daniel Day-Lewis is retiring from acting

Daniel Day-Lewis with Steven Spielberg.

He is known for going to extreme lengths for his performances

The Ultimate Waterfront Lifestyle

74 Old Ferry Road, Banora Point 2486

House 5 3 4 Sale By...

This absolute Waterfront Property is located in the Exclusive Oxley Cove Estate. Here you will enjoy your own sandy beach and direct access to the beautiful Tweed...

A Renovators Delight On Tugun Hill

50 Dilgara Street, Tugun 4224

House 4 3 2 $550,000

Nestled away amongst the treetops on Tugun Hill and just moments from stunning beaches, cafes and restaurants, this unique home with self-contained accommodation...

Renovated Family Home with Stunning Broadwater, Ocean and Hinterland Views

24 Banora Terrace, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 2 3 $645,000 ...

This fantastic family home offers luxurious living at the end of a private cul-de-sac on a fully landscaped 1,738m2 block. Spacious, light filled interiors on...

Extremely rare Anchorage Islands north facing freehold home

195 Mariners Drive, (Discovery Drive), Tweed Heads 2485 ...

House 4 2 2 $1650000 ...

* Overlooking a private beach and stunning wide views of the Tweed River marina * Four bedrooms, two bathrooms plus powder room and double lock up garaging *...

A Massive 1035m2 block offering Space, Peace and Privacy

18 Fir Street, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 2 $460,000 ...

Adjoining a large, grassy reserve at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac this home has undergone a full transformation and offers great value for money. An open plan...

Well Maintained Apartment a Short Walk to the Heart of Coolangatta

18/72 Dutton Street, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 2 2 2 $460,000 ...

FIRST INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 20TH MAY 12:00 - 12:30PM This two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit presents great value for money a short walk to everything...

Affordable Beachside Living with Ocean Glimpses Just 150 metres from the Sand

26/15-17 South Street, Kirra 4225

Unit 2 2 1 $460,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY JUNE 24TH 3:00 - 3:30PM If you are looking to invest, holiday let or secure a perfect beachside lifestyle then this is the...

Exclusive Ridge Top Parcel of Land with Ocean Views in Coolangatta

54 Rutledge Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 4 4 4 Tender Closes 07...

Here is a unique opportunity to secure a rare piece of vacant land with commanding Ocean views perched high on the Coolangatta ridge line. This prime 506m2 lot...

High Income Earning Property with Development Potential (STCA)

26 Margaret Street, Tweed Heads 2485

House 7 4 2 Auction

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY JUNE 24TH 1:00 - 1:30PM Sure to attract the attention of a range of buyers, this duplex pair rest on a flat, 632m2 block...

Sought After Parkes Lane

58 Parkes Lane, Terranora 2486

House 4 2 4 $780,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY JUNE 24TH 1:00 - 1:30PM Located in the very popular town of Terranora, set on half an acre (2,044m2) of useable land with a...

Home owners settling to make way for Mackay Ring Road

The Clarkson family's home was moved just down the road from their former land at Stotts Road, Te Kowai, which was resumed by TMR.

But some are still clinging on, fighting for a better deal

Three historic M'boro hotels on the market

The Lamington Hotel Motel, Maryborough. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Three historic Maryborough hotels are on the market.

Renters warned about online real estate scam

The scam ad for a property for rent in Albert Park.

Australian renters have been warned about an elaborate scam

The incredible history of Toronto in Ipswich

The National Trust will open Toronto House to the public on May 10th. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

Houses of Ipswich

Million dollar farm snapped up by the council

RESERVE EXPANDED: Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson and Cr Jenny McKay celebrate the purchase of a $1.2 million tract of land beside Mary Cairncross Scenic Reserve.

Land buy funded by the council's environment levy

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!