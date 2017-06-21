Heartbreak as fire hits three Murwillumbah sports clubs

The damaged building will have to be demolished. Apart from the cost of replacement (covered by Council insurance), three Murwillumbah sports clubs have lost equipment and their club facilities.

THREE local sports clubs still trying to recover from the recent flood have lost more than $10,000 worth of gear in an overnight fire.

Emergency services were called to John Rabjones Oval/Les Cave Oval about 11.30pm on Tuesday to reports of a building fire.

Tweed Shire Council said the building, which provided change rooms and storage to the Murwillumbah Vulcans AFL, the Murwillumbah Football Club and Murwillumbah Cricket Club, was so badly damaged it will need to be demolished and re-built.

Vulcans committee member Dave Cogger said the club was already struggling after losing canteen equipment and stock in the recent flood.

He said the canteen was the club's main income and, with its past three matches called off due to wet weather, this Saturday's games were important for its financial stability.

"The U15 girls relied on those changerooms. Now they'll have to get changed upstairs, with someone standing at the door - it's not good,” Mr Cogger said.

"It's not about us, it's about the kids and getting them away from the computers. First there was the flood - and now this.”

A fire has destroyed sports gear and a building in Murwillumbah. FRNSW 391 Murwillumbah Fire Stat

Mr Cogger estimates the club's losses from equipment stored in the burnt building at around $2500, on top of $5000 in damages from the flood.

The news for the Murwillumbah Football Club is worse. The club's junior director, Chris Shapland said all junior equipment was gone - including 60 balls, nets and line marking equipment. The losses are estimated at around $5000.

"I don't know how we could play on Saturday - this place is usually packed with 150 kids. We're having a meeting to see what we can do,” Mr Shapland said.

The club's junior losses come after all its senior equipment, which was stored Jim Devine Fields, was claimed in the flood.

Murwillumbah Cricket Club, which fields junior and senior teams in the summer season, also lost around $5000 of stored equipment in the fire.

Matt McCann, the council's unit coordinator recreation services, said it was heartbreaking to see the hard work of volunteers and players allegedly destroyed by vandals.

"The building will be replaced and the clubs will no doubt keep going but what's the point in this senseless act of vandalism,” Mr Mc Cann said.

"We'll be doing all we can to work with the Police and clubs to find out who did this and hopefully, that may lead to a prosecution.”

