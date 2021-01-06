Heartbreak over Emerald boys killed in horror smash

Shane and Sheldon Shorey have been named as the two Queensland boys killed when a car ran into them in a horror smash that also left their mother and two other boys injured in NSW.

Police allege a 25-year-old man was behind the wheel of a Holden Commodore that mounted the curb and hit four young boys - aged six, seven, nine and 10 - in the NSW's Central West on Tuesday afternoon.

The mother of the slain boys, 34, was also struck by the car as the group walked along the grass near the aquatic centre in Wellington.

Sheldon Shorey was killed in a car crash at Wellington.

Emergency services rushed to the scene but the two younger boys died.

Their mother and the two other boys have been left battling significant injuries.

The 25-year-old man allegedly fled the scene and was arrested some four hours later after trying to flee police on foot.

The alleged driver was taken to Dubbo Hospital for drug and alcohol screening.

He remains in Dubbo Police Station where officers are finalising charges against him for the fatal crash.

The boys' mother remains in hospital in a coma, unaware the two boys who she calls "mum's protectors" are never coming home.

Tyre marks on the road near the crash scene on Warne St in Wellington. Picture: Jonathan Ng

Flowers and a teddy bear have been left where the two children died. Wellington. Picture: Jonathan Ng

A GoFundMe has collected more than $3000 to cover the funeral costs for the boys' father, Joseph Shorey.

"(He) sent his babies home for contact with their mummy and mob and the most tragic accident happened please assist (the father) to bury his babies with dignity and pride," the organiser wrote.

"I can not fathom the pain he and all the mob are going through right now."

The father travelled down from his home in Queensland and is visiting the surviving boys in hospital.

It's expected he will visit the scene where his two boys were taken in the horror crash later on Wednesday.

MAN ARRESTED AFTER CAR CRASH THAT KILLED TWO CHILDREN NEAR DUBBO

A man has been arrested after two children were killed, two more and an adult injured during an alleged hit-and-run car crash in Wellington on Tuesday afternoon.

The 26-year-old was allegedly behind the wheel of a red Holden sedan which hit a group of four children under 12 and a woman in her 40s on Warne St, Wellington about 4.30pm on Tuesday.

Thirteen ambulance crews and four specialist response teams worked to save two of the children who were critically injured but both died at the scene.

Children’s toys and flowers left at crash scene today. Picture: Jonathan Ng

A car left at the scene in Wellington. Picture: TNV

The woman and another two children were raced to multiple hospitals including Westmead, The Children's Hospital at Westmead and Orange Hospital, with one child in a serious condition.

The scene of the fatal accident in Wellington NSW. Picture: TVN

Orana Mid-Western Police District Acting Commander Natalie Antaw said the driver allegedly fled the scene before police arrived but officers had managed to locate him in the hours after the incident.

She said the 26-year-old allegedly attempted to run from police once again before being arrested and taken to Dubbo Police Station.

The scene in Wellington NSW. Picture: TVN

"Obviously extensive inquiries were made … by local detectives and local police in locating that gentleman, he was arrested after a short foot pursuit in Wellington," Comm Antaw said.

"He is currently assisting police with their inquiries … the investigation is still in its infancy." No charges have been laid.

Comm Antaw said all the children hit were understood to be under 12 years old but could not yet confirm how all five people involved were directly related.

She said the group had visited the Wellington Pool on the same street just prior to the tragedy, and asked any witnesses with CCTV footage to come forward.

"It's tragic circumstances for the entire community and our thoughts are completely with the family and friends of the little ones involved, and also the rest of the community of Wellington," Comm Antaw said.

"Every avenue of investigation will be undertaken … anyone with dashcam footage or information should contact police."

Warne St resident and retired police officer Herb Smith heard "terrible screams" coming from the road outside his property before he raced outside to find "chaos".

An injured child is transferred into a road ambulance at Molong on way to Orange Hospital. Picture: TNV

"I came out the front after hearing screams and found the car had mounted the footpath … people were milling everywhere, lots screaming, shouting and hysterical crying going on," Mr Smith said.

"I didn't know the kids involved … but scenes like this one, which I used to attend as an investigating officer, are particularly upsetting."

Police are investigating whether the driver of the car may have been speeding before ploughing into the group of five and a fence on the western end of Warne St.

The driver then left the vehicle and the scene before police arrived and has not yet been found.

The crash scene. Picture: TNV

The red Holden with P-plates attached remained wedged in the gate on Tuesday evening and has been taped off by police for further examination.

NSW Ambulance Zone Manager Superintendent Andrew DeGabriel said the scene was "heartbreaking".

"These types of incidents are shocking for all emergency services and witnesses involved … We were confronted with an absolutely devastating scene in Wellington," Supt Andrew DeGabriel said.

"It's heartbreaking for this to happen to such a small community."

The five pedestrians hit in the crash are said to be a local Wellington family.

Dubbo Regional Council Mayor Ben Shields said council workers at the pool were on the scene after the crash and said the loss of the two children would "tear" the small town apart.

Three people were airlifted from the scene and taken to hospital. Picture: TNV

He said the council would not hesitate to help police by supplying CCTV footage from the venue and other public locations.

"The tragedy of Wellington is that it's extremely family-oriented," Mr Shields said.

"This is going to really knock the town around, it'll really upset everyone for some time."

Crash Investigation Unit officers will examine the scene and local police are investigating further into what caused the tragic crash.

It follows another violent incident over the weekend in Wellington, where 24 year-old Brad Stanely was stabbed to death at an alleged brawl on a William St property.

One resident, who did not want to be named, said the two incidents were "so unexpected" in the quiet Wellington township.

"It's the least you'd expect in Wellington. Nothing like this ever happens here," he said.

