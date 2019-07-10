Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TELSTRA TROUBLES: Daniel Rudledge owns Noosa Office Choice and his dramas with Telstra and NBN are beyond ridiculous.
TELSTRA TROUBLES: Daniel Rudledge owns Noosa Office Choice and his dramas with Telstra and NBN are beyond ridiculous. John McCutcheon
Business

'Heartbreaking': Business's unbelievable Telstra struggles

Felicity Ripper
by
10th Jul 2019 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A COAST business owner was enticed to switch from Optus to Telstra when he saw an NBN offer, but he couldn't have predicted the "heartbreaking" year-long ordeal that would follow.

Daniel Rudledge, who owns Noosa Office Choice at Tewantin, said he was first visited by a Maroochydore Telstra shop representative in June last year who assured it would be an easy switch to NBN.

A year later and Mr Rudledge still doesn't have NBN, his three phone lines no longer work and his account was, at one point, given to a business in New South Wales.

"We've even received calls from women asking about wax treatments because they had us listed down as a day spa at one point," Mr Rudledge said.

"When I tell people about all that's happened they don't believe me.

"If you don't laugh about it you'll start crying."

For 14 years Mr Rudledge has owned the newsagent with his wife and his parents.

They have six phones in their large business and Telstra is currently diverting the business's phone numbers to one prepaid mobile.

On Friday Mr Rudledge spent another six hours on the phone to a representative.

"There were times when I was out the back on the phone and I was watching customers walk out the door because I couldn't be out there serving them, it was heartbreaking," he said.

"I've become quite concerned about my father's health because he's so worried about the whole thing and he's been losing sleep over it.

"It's gotten to a point where I try not to tell him too much."

Mr Rudledge said he couldn't gauge how much business he has lost.

Telstra regional general manager May Boisen said the newsagent's order was "unfortunately" only partly completed, but couldn't offer a reason why.

"We have initiated an investigation into why it wasn't completed at the time," she said.

"This is not the type of experience that we want for our customers undertaking an NBN connection.

"We have apologised personally (to) the customer for this inconvenience and will fast track the completion of this NBN connection."

Mr Rudledge said he was contacted again yesterday by a representative of Telstra's complaints division.

"He advised that he had been taken off the case and it had been escalated again now due to media involvement," he said.

complaints nbn nbn problems telstra
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    How seagulls could make us all sick

    premium_icon How seagulls could make us all sick

    Health Seagulls on Aussie beaches may be threatening more than your fish and chips – a team of scientists has found the common birds have the potential to cause serious...

    Women's side improving with each game

    premium_icon Women's side improving with each game

    Rugby League The Seagulls have been solid in their last few games

    Man to face court after woman allegedly dumped in bushland

    premium_icon Man to face court after woman allegedly dumped in bushland

    Crime Unconscious woman was found dumped in bushland