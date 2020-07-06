Heartbreaking diagnosis for AFL star’s son

Geelong superstar Gary Ablett is leaving with teammates for the Cats' extended interstate tour despite revealing son Levi suffers from a rare degenerative disease.

Ablett opened up on his son's condition for the first time in an Instagram post on Sunday before expressing how tough it will be for him to leave wife Jordan and Levi on their own for at least the next five weeks.

The 36-year-old champion is flying to Sydney with teammates ahead of their Round 6 match against the Brisbane Lions before he will also be forced to fly to Perth as part of his team's quarantine hub in Western Australia, where he is expected to stay for at least four weeks.

Ablett writes in the emotional post on Instagram that his 18-month old son is a "true blessing" but also admits his diagnosis has caused the couple to deal with some tough personal battles in recent months.

Ablett posted on Instagram the day after he celebrated his milestone 350th match with a win over Gold Coast that it will be difficult for him to be away from his family for such a long period of time, especially while Jordan is also caring for her mum following a cancer diagnosis.

Jordan, Gary and Levi Ablett

He also praises Jordan for her incredible sacrifices in caring for their son, who was born in January, 2019, while he pursues his football dreams.

"Yesterday was a very special day and I'd just like to say a big thank you to everyone for your messages of support and encouragement," Ablett began the post, talking about his milestone match.

"To reach this milestone was extra special for my family and I for a number of reasons. In the recent months, my wife and I have privately fought and continue to fight some pretty tough battles.

"Some of you might already know that Jordan is caring for her mum as she battles with cancer. But what many of you don't know is that our son has been recently diagnosed with a rare and degenerative disease.

"After a great amount of thought and consideration, we decided that it's time to share this with you. We thank you for your love and support and want to emphasise just how grateful we are to be Levi's parents.

Gary Ablett jnr and wife Jordan with their son Levi.

"He is a true blessing to us and our family and we love him so deeply. Anyone who knows him knows how full of joy he is and how he always has a smile on his face. I would also like to thank the Geelong football club for the way you have cared for our family throughout this time, always ensuring that we feel loved and fully supported.

"The biggest thank you needs to go to my wife, Jordan. Without you I wouldn't have made it to 350 games. All of those nights looking after our boy, allowing me to get a good nights sleep before main training and games. The many things that you do for Levi and I all the while hurting and caring for your mum and also trying to get your head around Levi's diagnosis. You're so strong and resilient... I love you Jordan."

Ablett flew out on Sunday night with teammates and will play the Lions on Thursday night at the SCG.

Originally published as Heartbreaking diagnosis for AFL star's son