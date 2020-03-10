Owner’s heartbreaking plea after toy poodle mauled to death

Alexander, the almost seven-year-old toy poodle, who was mauled to death on at a coffee shop at Cabarita Beach on March 2 about 11.10am when the other dog slipped its collar and attacked. Alexander was Tweed man's Robert Findlay's 70th birthday present from partner Annette North.

Alexander, the almost seven-year-old toy poodle, who was mauled to death on at a coffee shop at Cabarita Beach on March 2 about 11.10am when the other dog slipped its collar and attacked. Alexander was Tweed man's Robert Findlay's 70th birthday present from partner Annette North.

ALEXANDER, a red-coloured toy poodle, was the apple of his owners' eyes.

The almost seven-year-old tiny dog was a gift from Annette North to her husband Robert Findlay for his 70th birthday.

Alexander, the almost seven-year-old toy poodle, who was mauled to death on at a coffee shop at Cabarita Beach on March 2.

Last Monday morning, Alexander was tragically mauled to death while sitting with Mr Findlay, 77, at a Cabarita Beach cafe. The Tweed locals had done all the right things, Alexander was trained through puppy preschool, was on a leash and right next to his owner - Ms North explained the couple deliberately avoided areas with bigger dogs.

However Alexander's bark at a passing larger dog was the last sound he ever made.

Ms North explained a young man and woman who looked to be in their 20s were walking dogs together, however the woman was seen having trouble with the dog she was leading on a leash.

Tweed man's Robert Findlay with Alexander (red tiny poodle) and their other deceased poodle.

At Alexander's bark, the other dog slipped his collar and leash and ran to grab hold of Alexander's neck.

Mr Findlay's desperate attempts to free his dog from the jaws of the other and then a quick trip to the vets' with a staff member from the cafe, could not save his beloved best friend.

While there were no wounds, Alexander's windpipe was crushed and he passed away in the car on the way to the vets.

Tweed couple Annette North and husband Robert Findlay with Alexander (red tiny poodle) and their other deceased poodle.

"You can imagine how devastated we are. He was the best dog … so lovely," Ms North said. "We are an old couple, this dog lived on our bed. The first thing we did in the morning when we woke up was take him outside and sit have a cuppa with him.

"Look, he barked at this dog but does that mean he should lose his life?"

Alexander was Tweed man's Robert Findlay's 70th birthday present from partner Annette North.

Ms North said one of the most devastating parts was the owners of the other dog disappeared.

"After we went to the vet to say goodbye, we went back to the beach to the coffee shop and were told they never came back to see if he was all right. It was obvious when they left he was not OK … How can you do that to people?" she said.

The couple and their dogs were caught on CCTV and the footage has been passed onto the council and police.

Alexander, the toy poodle.

Ms North said the problem was the attacking dog was not restrained properly and was being handled by someone who wasn't in control of him.

"It's not fair you can't take your dog out to a coffee shop," she said.

"I don't want to make this a big dog versus little dog issue but I don't want this to happen to anyone else. I just want people to do the right thing - restrain your dog, have control of them and if they aren't friendly don't take them near people or other animals.

"What more could I do from my point of view other than keep him locked up in my house all the time?

"A dog can die of old age but its not fair that someone else can own a dog they can't control and yours died before his time because of it."

A Tweed Shire Council spokesman said on March 3 rangers were contacted about the incident in Cabarita Beach. An investigation remains ongoing.