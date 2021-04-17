'Heartbroken': Puppy owner devastated by brazen theft

A first-time puppy breeder just south of the Southern Downs has been left heartbroken after four of her pedigree puppies were stolen overnight.

Kim and David Weier fed and put to bed their six English Springer Spaniel puppies at their property in Legume, NSW at about 7pm on Friday.

When they went to wake the eight-week-old litter up in the next morning, three females and one male had been stolen from their enclosure.

Mrs Weier said she and her family were distraught at the loss, and claimed only potential buyers had been given her residential address.

"It's so devastating. We had some lovely people coming to pick up their puppy this morning and they're just brokenhearted - they'd bought all these toys and everything," she said.

"All the puppies were sold, so I've had to ring up everyone. One lady was decided she wasn't going to pick up hers until April 27, but she's driving up today (from Sydney) because she's frightened."

With each of the puppies selling for $2500 due to their pedigree and rarity, Mrs Weier said she was most devastated to know the dogs most likely wouldn't be going to loving homes.

"You put that price on them because you hope you'll get someone who really values them and treats them as part of the family," she said.

"They're all microchipped, but if they're sold to people who don't take them to the vet for a couple of years, then they could be gone for a couple of years."

News of the theft was quickly posted to social media, with posts from northern NSW and the Southern Downs reaching across the country with thousands of Facebook shares.

"It's a really tight knit group. We've had no (information) so far though," Mrs Weier said.

"People treat these dogs like their babies, their children, and then these mongrels come through and do something like this."

Anyone with information should contact NSW Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.