‘Heartbroken’: Third K-Pop star found dead

K-Pop star Cha In Ha of Surprise U has been found dead at his home in South Korea. Picture: Instagram

K-Pop star and actor Cha In Ha has been found dead in the third tragedy to rock the South Korean music industry in just seven weeks.

The Sun reports that the 27-year-old Surprise U band member passed away suddenly at his home, according to his shocked bosses.

Police say they are looking into the shocking death - the cause of which has not yet been revealed.

The star's showbiz agency Fantagio confirmed the news by saying they are "filled with grief."

A statement read: "We feel devastated to deliver such heartbreaking and unfortunate news.

"On December 3, actor Cha In Ha left our sides.

"We are truly heartbroken to deliver sad news to everyone who has sent lots of love and support to Cha In Ha until now.

"We are filled with grief at this news that is still hard to believe.

"We earnestly ask for rumours to not be spread and for speculative reports to not be released in order for his family … to send him away peacefully.'

They added: "As wished by his family, the funeral will be held privately. We express deep mourning for his passing."

K-Pop star Cha In Ha in the band Surprise U. Picture: Supplied

In his last Instagram post, a solemn-looking Cha wrote: "Everybody, watch out."

The rising star debuted in 2017 in the film You, Deep Inside Of Me.

He was also a member of singing and acting group Surprise U - formed the same year.

K-Pop fans have now paid tribute to Cha, who was born Lee Jae-ho.

One wrote he was "so talented and deserved more time and more love".

Another posted: "What a terrible year this has been so far with so many talented young individuals leaving too soon."

The tragedy comes shortly after the loss of fellow K-pop stars, Sulli, 25, and Goo Hara, 28.

Hara was found dead aged 28 just six months after attempting to take her own life.

The singer was reportedly discovered on Saturday night.

She had just completed a tour of Japan with solo material including song Midnight Queen.

The troubled star had reportedly tried to take her own life in May and was found unconscious by her manager at her home in Seoul's Gangnam district.

K-Pop singer Sulli was found dead in South Korea. Picture: Instagram



K-Pop star Sulli was found dead aged 25 just seven weeks ago in mid October.

The singing superstar, real name Choi Jin-ri, was a former child actress who became famous after joining girl group f (x) aged 14.

But she was forced to retire four years ago after suffering horrific online abuse.

She quit the band in 2015, apparently to focus on acting, and starred in a number of hit Korean TV shows and film.

