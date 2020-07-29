Heartbroken wife farewells Shane Tuck

The heartbroken family of Shane Tuck said goodbye to the former AFL star at his funeral yesterday, overcome with emotion as they honoured the footy favourite.

Tuck, the son of Hawthorn legend Michael, was farewelled at a service in Melbourne's southeast after being found dead aged 38 last week.

Tuck's wife Katherine paid tribute to her husband, her voice quivering as she vowed to keep his memory alive with the couple's two children.

"I know that you have the peace and contentedness and calm that this life didn't afford you in the end, and that your suffering has stopped and that you were so strong," Katherine said.

"We know that your two biggest achievements were (son) Will and (daughter) Ava and I will keep your memory living on in their lives."

Tuck’s wife Katherine said goodbye to the loveable footy figure.

Michael Tuck was overcome with emotion.

Numbers at the funeral were capped because of coronavirus but there was plenty of love in the room for a man who became one of footy's most respected players for the toughness he showed on the field, and the kindness he showed off it.

Sister Renee said: "Shane adored his mum and dad and said to me in his final days how lucky we were to have such wonderful parents, such wonderful people as our parents.

"A golden heart stopped beating, hard working hand sat rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us he only takes the best."

Father Michael thanked everyone who had sent messages of support since Tuck's shock death, and fought back tears as he addressed the congregation alongside Renee.

"I'd just like to thank all the people who have spoken highly of Shane," Michael said.

"Shane was a very good boy, and I'll miss him very, very much."

Renee said Tuck loved his parents dearly.

The AFL world was in shock over Tuck’s death.

While Tuck was originally drafted as the 24th pick of the 2000 Rookie Draft to Hawthorn - the club his famous father played all his games for - he was released in 2002 before reviving his career in the SANFL and being picked up by the Tigers with the 74th pick of the 2003 National Draft.

He quickly became a key player in Richmond's midfield over a decade, playing 173 games until his retirement in 2013.

Last week a host of ex-Tigers teammates shared some ripping stories about what made Tuck such a special person, with Dan Jackson praising his friend for being "hugely empathetic to his mates, especially when he thought they may be doing it tough".

Tributes have flooded in from the rest of the AFL world, with Tuck's former Richmond coach Terry Wallace saying last week: "It's just devastating news and I feel so much for the family, his teammates and those around him.

"He was such a lovely guy. I couldn't speak more volumes about him. He was the typical country lad.

"Such a loyal guy, he couldn't have been any more loyal to me.

"A very, very, loveable person and one of the great characters around that football club at the time."

Everyone in footy loved Shane Tuck.

Originally published as Heartbroken wife farewells Shane Tuck