Hearts in mouths at Monday's Mooball Cup

YOU could have thrown the proverbial blanket over them as they crossed the line in the Mooball Cup at Murwillumbah on Monday.

While only four lengths covered the field at the finishing post, it was a race in two from go to whoa.

From the first turn of the 1530m event, the eventual winner Future Event ($4.00), and runner-up Liberty Island ($12.00) were determined to slug it out.

After swapping the lead a few times, it was Future Event who gained the upper hand in the straight as they ground their way to the judge to score by a quarter of a length.

A late-flying Dutch Treat ($5.50) was a further one quarter of a length away in third place.

The even-money favourite, Eat My Trust, did exactly as his name suggested, finishing at the tail.

The meeting was also noteworthy for a local quinella in the day's opener, a 1200m two-year-old handicap.

Murwillumbah trainer Matt Dunn prepared Amorita ($2.20F) and We Concur ($5.50), who finished one-two ahead of Ceol Na Mara ($7.50).

Dunn also trained the four-and-a-half length winner of the 1200m Burringbar Quality Meats maiden handicap, Doctor On Ice ($19.00).

Apprentice Clayton Gallagher and senior rider Scott Galloway each scored a winning double.

Murwillumbah's first meeting of the winter racing season is set for Sunday, June 3.

Program highlights include a 1200m open handicap, a 2020m Benchmark 55 handicap, and a 1530m Class 3 handicap. Nominations close on Tuesday, May 29.

This year's $38,000 Murwillumbah Cup (1530m) is scheduled to be run on Friday, August 24.

Together with the main event, the cup day program boasts a total of three feature races, including the $28,000 Newmarket handicap (1200m) and the $22,000 Benchmark 65 Tyalgah Cup (2020m).

Marquees and other special race day packages can be arranged by contacting the Tweed River Jockey Club on (02) 6672 3672.