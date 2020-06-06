Heartwarming initiative from Tweed club staff on JobKeeper

AFTER loyal patrons of Murwillumbah Services Club spent 70 days drying out from their favourite watering hole, the iconic venue is back serving cold ones.

Chief executive Guy Diven said the club had to make the devastating decision to stand down 35 of their 39 staff initially because of the coronavirus business shutdown.

"The JobKeeper payment has been a lifesaver, we managed to then retain 29 staff," Mr Diven said.

As well as cleaning and maintenance work, staff took the break as an opportunity to check in on elderly club members during the pandemic.

"They made more than 800 calls," Mr Diven said.

After the State Government restrictions were easing, the past week was a hive of activity for MSC, with staff beginning infection control training in preparation to welcome guests.

MSC opened its doors on Monday, allowing 145 patrons at a time.

Mr Diven reminded the community to book online or phone ahead for a dinner out.

"We are booked solid for the next few days," he said.

Patrons need to sign in and provide their details for possible contact tracing.

As long as you are seated at a table, you can come in for a drink from the bar or have a punt on the pokies.

The club has given each member an additional year of membership free of charge ­because of the shutdown.