Heat's on at Tweed Coast Enduro

TOUGH RACE: A competitor celebrates at the finish line at last year's Tweed Coast Enduro race at Pottsville.

TOUGH RACE: A competitor celebrates at the finish line at last year's Tweed Coast Enduro race at Pottsville. Niels Juel, Veloshotz

POTTSVILLE residents are encouraged to take to the streets and cheer on some of the country's top triathletes as they compete in tomorrow's Tweed Coast Enduro.

The world qualifying event, now in its fourth year, has attracted more than 550 endurance athletes from across Queensland and NSW, racing to compete for Australia at the Long Course World Championships in Denmark in July.

"We are incredibly proud to be hosting a world qualifying event and sharing the Tweed with so many new athletes from around the country,” race director Michael Crawley said.

The event has attracted a strong number of clubs and teams, which he said would bolster an already competitive field that included 2017 winner Matt Slee and 2016 winner Adam Gordon.

Racing starts in Mooball Creek on an incoming tide from 6.10am on Saturday for the Sprinters with a 750m swim, while the long course athletes start from the Buckingham Drive beach for their 1.9km swim.

The 90km cycle leg then starts near Pottsville South Tweed Coast Holiday Park and heads along Tweed Coast Road towards Wooyung and the wooden railway bridge.

The cycle is expected to finish by 11am subject to headwinds and heat.

The final leg is the half marathon 21.1km run, which follows Overall Drive, the creek bank and Blackrocks sports fields.

A competitor celebrates completing the Tweed Coast Enduro at Pottsville during the 2017 race. Neils Juel, Veloshotz

The run should be completed by 2.30pm subject to conditions on the day.

Race leaders are expected to finish the long course - a half ironman distance - by about 11am.

Event manager Kevin Pready encouraged residents to join in and help water down athletes, with a heatwave expected to hit from mid-tomorrow.

"Each year, residents come out to hose the athletes as they go past and cheer on the runners, who often suffer from high humidity in the afternoon,” he said.

"We invite all residents to be part of the fun and grab a drink, pop up the beach umbrella and cool the athletes to help reduce heat-related problems.”

Several community groubs will benefit from the event, including Cabarita Surf Life Saving Club and Pottsville Beach Neighbourhood Centre, as well as a number of other community groups including Tweed Raiders JRL, Pottsville Cricket Club, the Murwillumbah Venturer Scouts, Pottsville Men's Shed, and the Murwillumbah High School Volleyball Team. This year organisers hope to raise $5000 for these local groups.

Traffic delays are likely on Tweed Coast Road and Overall Drive, with detours in place. For details, visit www.tweedenduro.com.au.