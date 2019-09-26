'Violent ambush' warning for pregnant mum and her baby's dad

Narinda Emery, 38, and Kim Alexander Marr, 34, were sentenced over a violent robbery involving metal poles.

A GLADSTONE couple who attacked two young men with metal poles have escaped more jail time but were issued with a stern warning from a judge "not to muck it up".

A heavily pregnant Narinda Emery, 38, and Kim Alexander Marr, 34, faced Brisbane District Court on Thursday over a "violent ambush" that left a man with a dislocated thumb and broken hand.

Narinda Emery and Kim Alexander Marr have two young boys together aged 4 and 6. Picture: Facebook

The two, who have two young boys together and previously lived in Bundaberg, each pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm, robbery with violence and attempted robbery.

Marr also pleaded guilty to one weapons charge and six summary offences.

Crown prosecutor Jane Shaw detailed how the couple, who had been taking prescription drugs, began swinging metal poles at two young men who had been out drinking in Brisbane CBD on April 15, 2018.

Narinda Emery, 38, and Kim Alexander Marr, 34. Picture: Facebook

They bailed them up demanding their phone and wallet before hitting them with the poles, the court heard.

With Emery "egging him on", Marr hit one of the men with the pole, breaking his right hand and dislocating his thumb.

The two men managed to get away, fleeing to a nearby shop.

Marr's defence barrister Tom Zwoerner said in his client's drug-induced state he believed the men had stolen his phone and wallet.

Narinda Emery, 38, is due to give birth in January. Picture: Facebook

Defence barrister Kerry Copley said Emery, who was due to have the couple's child in January, was grieving the loss of her mother who had died one week earlier.

The pair's defence team argued that the pair, who had lengthy criminal histories, had entered early guilty pleas and were both making progress in their drug rehabilitation.

Judge Craig Chowdhury said it was lucky nobody was killed.

"There's a real problem with this sort of street violence…," Judge Chowdhury said.

"People have been killed in situations like this, you're very lucky."

Marr was sentenced to three years' jail with immediate parole.

Emery was sentenced to two and a half years' jail with immediate parole.

Judge Chowdhury released them on parole due to time spent on remand - but issued the couple a stern warning.

"I've given you both a huge chance today and you'd be stupid to muck it up," he said. - NewsRegional