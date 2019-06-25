Heavy congestion on M1 after multi-vehicle car smash

MOTORISTS are being advised to take another route travelling north bound on the M1 following a multi-vehicle car smash in the city's south.

Congestion is understood to be slow moving from the Kennedy Drive exit at Tweed up to the Tugun Bypass.

Congestion on the M1 following the car smash.



Four vehicles were involved in the crash near the Currumbin exit just before 7am.

Three people were treated by paramedics at the scene.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said "no one was seriously injured".

Two people have been transported to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

Another stable person was transported to Tweed Hospital.

