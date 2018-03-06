Menu
Heavy rain drenches Tweed overnight

Aisling Brennan
6th Mar 2018 10:38 AM

TWEED Shire got drenched overnight as heavy rainfall swept across the Northern Rivers.

Hastings sewerage treatment plant recorded the most rain in the last 24 hours, with 78mm falling before 9am today.

The Pottsville Reserve at Cudgera Creek recorded the second highest amount with 74mm falling in 24 hours.

Despite all the rain, SES Murwillumbah confirmed there were no rescues carried out overnight.

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting a chance of thunderstorms later today, with less than 10mm of rain expected to fall each day across the shire until Monday.

Rainfall across the Tweed Shire:

  • Uki (Tweed River) - 51mm
  • Murwillumbah (Tweed River) - 40mm
  • Tumbulgum - 29mm
  • Bilambil Heights - 43mm
  • Coolangatta - 41mm
  • Burringbar 42mm
  • Cudgera Creek (Pottsville Reserve) - 74mm
  • Hastings sewerage treatment plant - 78mm
  • Tyalgum Bridge - 35mm
