Heavy rain drenches Tweed overnight

Rain flows down from a roof down.

Rain flows down from a roof down. kulkann

TWEED Shire got drenched overnight as heavy rainfall swept across the Northern Rivers.

Hastings sewerage treatment plant recorded the most rain in the last 24 hours, with 78mm falling before 9am today.

The Pottsville Reserve at Cudgera Creek recorded the second highest amount with 74mm falling in 24 hours.

Despite all the rain, SES Murwillumbah confirmed there were no rescues carried out overnight.

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting a chance of thunderstorms later today, with less than 10mm of rain expected to fall each day across the shire until Monday.

Rainfall across the Tweed Shire: