Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A shop in Tosu in Saga Prefecture, southwestern Japan, is submerged due to heavy rain on July 21, 2019.
A shop in Tosu in Saga Prefecture, southwestern Japan, is submerged due to heavy rain on July 21, 2019. Kyodo via AP Images
Weather

Heavy rain hits Japan, thousands evacuated

21st Jul 2019 7:08 PM

THOUSANDS of residents in western Japan have been ordered to evacuate as torrential rain lashes the region.

Forecasters on Sunday warned of mudslides, flooding and swollen rivers on the island of Kyushu and the Chugoku region, as Typhoon Danas, which was moving over the Korean Peninsula, dropped record-breaking rain on western Japan.

About 300 millimetres of rain had been dumped on the cities of Tosu and Kurume on Kyushu for 12 hours until 10am (1100 AEST), according to the Meteorological Agency.

Authorities issued an evacuation order to tens of thousands of residents in the prefectures of Fukuoka and Hiroshima.

As of 9am, the eye of the storm was over the Korean Peninsula, travelling north-east at 30km/h with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h and gusts of 90 km/h, the agency said.

Rainfall of up to 200 millimetres was forecast for the northern Kyushu and up to 150 millimetres for the Chugoku region and the south-western island of Shikoku by Monday noon, according to the agency.

A year ago, torrential rains in western Japan caused floods and landslides, killing more than 220 people, the largest number of weather-related deaths in three decades.

More Stories

climate change emergency evacuations flooding mudslides natural disaster rain

Top Stories

    DEPORTED: Community reeling as popular French cafe closes

    premium_icon DEPORTED: Community reeling as popular French cafe closes

    Business More than 17,000 people signed a petition pleading for him to stay, and supporters continue to urge the business owner to fight on. Find out why he's given up.

    Crompton urges Mustangs pack to keep going

    premium_icon Crompton urges Mustangs pack to keep going

    Rugby League There will be no NRRRL fixtures this weekend

    How you can help build a new grandstand for sporting clubs

    How you can help build a new grandstand for sporting clubs

    Sport Community urged to back Tweed sporting clubs.

    Day 1: The unhealthy habit that ruins Splendour for many

    premium_icon Day 1: The unhealthy habit that ruins Splendour for many

    News Why are young people smoking all around the festival?