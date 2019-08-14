Menu
Environment

Heavy smoke to close Coast roads

by Emily Halloran
14th Aug 2019 10:09 AM
MOTORISTS are being urged to take caution when driving today as the Gold Coast could be blanketed in smoke.

Hazard reduction burns are being conducted today at Hinze Dam and Reedy Creek.

The Hinze Dam Eastern Horse Trail network will be shut from Mudgeeraba Springbrook Road, through to the access point on Little Nerang Road.

Westerly winds are blowing today and may cause the smoke to decrease visibility on roads.

Smoke seen from Southport from last weeks controlled hazard reduction burns at Pacific Pines. Photo: Emily Halloran
Residents are being advised by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services to close windows and doors and keep respiratory medication close by if needed.

TODAY - HINZE DAM

Seqwater will conduct a planned burn in the Advancetown Lake Area.

 

TODAY AND TOMORROW - REEDY CREEK

The City of Gold Coast will conduct a hazard reduction burn within Tourmaline Reserve near Barden Ridge Road. Smoke may affect nearby areas.

