Heavy traffic delays after car rolls in crash on highway

A MAN has been airlifted to Gold Coast University Hospital following a multi vehicle crash south of Pottsville.

Emergency services were called to the accident just after 2.30pm at Cudgera Creek, where a VW Tiguan and a Kia Sorento collided five kilometres south of the Pottsville exit on the Pacific Highway on Sunday, September 9.

Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter spokesperson said the impact caused the VW to roll multiple times.

The rescue helicopter transported a man aged in his 40's to Gold Coast University Hospital, while the two children in the car, one aged six months and the other four-years-old, were both taken to Tweed Hospital.

The female driver of the Kia wasn't injured and has been taken to hospital for mandatory testing.

Tweed Rescue VRA were also called to the scene and in a social media post this afternoon thanked people who stopped to help those involved in the crash.

"At 14:40 Tweed Rescue VRA was activated to reports of a persons trapped collision,” the social media post said.

"Upon arrival crews were briefed by Ambulance noting two passengers were already extracted and being treated, while the driver was still in the vehicle.

"Once Paramedics were ready, our crew used hydraulic spreaders and cutters to remove the rear door, and b-pillar to create better access for a successful extraction.

"Westpac helicopter landed on the closed highway and took care of the driver.

"A big thanks to the people who stopped to render assistance including medical professionals.

"We must commend the vehicle which after suffering huge impacts kept the occupants as safe as they could be in the cell of the vehicle.

"Crews remain on scene to provide lighting for crash investigators. Please take care.”

Traffic has been backed up in both directions of the Pacific Highway, as one of the southbound lanes remains closed.

Drivers are being urged to allow for extra travel time.

Officers from Tweed/Byron Police District and the Crash Investigation Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or www.ttps://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.