Height limits set for Fingal

RESDENTIAL properties in Fingal will be subjected to a two-storey height limit as residents fight to keep the village's character in tact.

Tweed Shire Council voted unanimously to approve a 9m height limit for Fingal Head residential developments within the R2 low density and B4 local centre zones.

The council worked closely with Fingal residents to ensure the height limit would retain the character of the area.

Fingal Head Community Association president Helen Twohill said she was pleased the council had listened to the community's concern about over-development.

"This is an issue that's been around for a very long time,” Ms Twohill said.

"There was a lot of concern to keep the character of the small village at Fingal Head and the adoption by council and the outcome of the consultation certainly supports that.”

Mayor Katie Milne said the level of communication between the council and residents should set the standard for future public consultation.

"It seems that there's been a lot of good cross- communication between the groups of people down there, with some people wanting higher levels and some wanting lower levels,” CrMilne said.

"I think we've come to a middle ground.

"It's something that's been a long-held desire for many years and there's been quite a bit of pressure from new development and new residents who might not have been aware of the prerequisite of two storeys.”

The decision is the first step in creating a locality plan for the Fingal Head area, which will be prepared once the Kingscliff locality plan is completed.