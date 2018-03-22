Heirloom found: Recipe book discovered in Tweed op shop

A FAMILY were recently thrilled to have a priceless family keepsake returned to them as a result of the sharp eyes and clever sleuthing of a Tweed op shopper.

The vintage handwritten recipe book was purchased a few months ago from a South Tweed op shop by a hinterland resident. After trying out a few of the recipes, she decided the book should be reunited with family members. A quick bit of googling led her to the author's great-great-niece, Jane Harding, who live son the Sunshine Coast.

Ms Harding was excited to receive the phone call and learn of this family treasure but not overly surprised.

"This is not the first time Eva has done this to me," Ms Harding said.

"It's like she wants us to find her. A few years ago I discovered photos of her from the early 1900s at a collectibles fair."

Eva Dow's recipe book was found in an op shop. Contributed

But the joy of receiving this heirloom is bitter-sweet. The purchaser says there were two books but she was only able to buy one of them.

Ms Harding and her cousin have made inquiries to the op shop but the second book has been unable to be located in store. They are now appealing to the person who did purchase the second book to contact them.

The recipe books were compiled by Eva Dow and are filled with handwritten recipes that include not only the ingredients but the name of the person from whom she got the recipe and a rating of how good it is.

The book is in very fragile condition, with some of the pages brown and crumbling, but the recipes can be clearly read.

Jane Harding with the handwritten recipe book of her great-great aunt Eva Dow, discovered in a Tweed op shop. contributed

Eva Dow was born in1886 and, until her death in 1969, was a much-loved central figure in the extended Dow family. She never married, having lost a beau in World War I, and had no children, but played an active role in the lives of her siblings, cousins, and nieces and nephews as well as being involved in community life in her home town of Maryborough.

Ms Harding would love to hear from the person who purchased the other book or any op shop volunteers who recall the donation coming into the store. Email her at janeh4573@gmail.com