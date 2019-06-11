Chopper crashes into NYC building

Mist and smoke cover the top of a building near 51st Street and 7th Avenue Monday, June 10, 2019, in New York, where a helicopter was reported to have crash landed on top of the roof of a building in midtown Manhattan. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

A helicopter has crashed onto the roof of a building in Manhattan, New York, reportedly killing at least one.

The New York City Fire Department said on Twitter that firefighters were on the scene of the crash landing, which took place in rainy weather on Monday just befor 1pm (3am AEST).

Dozens of emergency vehicles swarmed the area around Seventh Avenue between 51st and 52nd streets, a few blocks north of Times Square.

Governor Andrew Cuomo, who was at the scene soon after the crash, told reporters it appeared a helicopter attempted a forced emergency landing on the roof.

Governor Cuomo said the crash sparked a rooftop fire, which was being brought under control. Some were evacuated from the tower, but none were hurt.

MORE: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo arrives on scene of apparent helicopter crash in Midtown Manhattan, @CBSNewYork reports https://t.co/IC3oa3821r pic.twitter.com/noCIdGFu8i — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) June 10, 2019

He said New Yorkers have "a level of PTSD from 9/11" when they hear news of an aircraft crash in Manhattan.

The accident happened near 49th Street and Seventh Ave.

The area is right near New York's bustling Times Square district.

Smoke was seen billowing from the top of the 54-story building as police ordered the evacuation of several structures in the area.

WATCH: New York Gov. Cuomo gives update on helicopter crash-landing onto roof of Midtown Manhattan building. pic.twitter.com/EnPsgsZEa5 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 10, 2019

A man in the building told NBC he heard a "big explosion". "It was scary," he said.

Witnesses reported hearing a loud boom before flames erupted from the roof of the building, which houses the AXA Equitable Centre.

It is not clear what caused the accident.

There does not appear to have been any significant damage to the building's structure.