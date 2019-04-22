Helicopter needed after Murwillumbah mountain bike crash

A Westpac Helicopter has been called in after a mountain bike accident in Murwillumbah

A FEMALE mountain bike rider is being treated for injuries after a crash in Murwillumbah this morning.

A Spokesman for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service said a chopper was called to a bike track at Murwillumbah at 8am.

It is reported that a 46-year-old rider is being treated for head and back injuries after coming off her bike.

Paramedics were able to stabilise the woman at the scene, before she was flown to the Gold Coast University Hospital.

More to come.