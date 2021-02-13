Menu
WOMAN WINCHED: A woman, 43, was flown by Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter to Lismore Base Hospital on Friday February 12, 2021, after she twisted an ankle near Minyon Falls.
News

Helicopter winches woman to safety after mishap at waterfall

Alison Paterson
12th Feb 2021 4:18 PM
Minyon Falls claims another injury after a woman who hurt her lower leg had to be transported to hospital by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

Emergency services and Westpac Rescue Helicopter attended the incident after reports a woman, 43, had rolled her ankle near the Minyon Falls Lookout, north of Repentance Creek around 12.30pm on Friday February 12, 2021.

Due to the rough nature of the terrain, the woman was treated by a critical care team paramedic before being winched into the helicopter.

She was then flown to Lismore Base Hospital where she is understood to be in a stable condition.

      Top Stories

