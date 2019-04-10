Menu
Login
Israel Folau has courted controversy once again.
Israel Folau has courted controversy once again.
Sport

‘Hell awaits you’: Folau in anti-gay Twitter storm

by Staff writers
10th Apr 2019 7:19 PM

Israel Folau is headed for a showdown with Rugby Australia boss Raelene Castle after yet another anti-homosexual message was posted on his social media channels on Wednesday night.

A message on his Instagram account was published on his Instagram account in which he said that "hell awaits" "drunks, homosexuals, adulteres, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheists and idolators" - adding they should "repent" as "only Jesus saves".

He added: "Those that are living in Sin will end up in Hell unless you repent. Jesus Christ loves you and is giving you time to turn away from your sin and come to him."

In April 2018, Rugby Australia decided not to sanction Folau after he isused a series of tweets containing anti-homosexual messages or imagery.

He later stated his position in a column for Players Voice.

"I don't expect everyone to believe what I believe," wrote Folau. "That goes for teammates, friends and even family members, some of whom are gay.

"I don't pretend to have all the answers in life. It can be difficult making the right decisions.

"You are always trying to reconcile the truth from the Bible with things you feel inside. But I have faith that God's path is the right one and that path is outlined in the Bible. I will keep sharing that."

editors picks israel folau social media

Top Stories

    AMBER ALERT: Abducted toddler could be in Tweed

    AMBER ALERT: Abducted toddler could be in Tweed

    Crime An Ambert Alert has been issued by NSW Police after the toddler and his father went missing.

    What is your plan for Fingal Head?

    What is your plan for Fingal Head?

    Council News Community consultations to be held next month

    Kelly's feet are firing her across the globe

    Kelly's feet are firing her across the globe

    News Entertainer's gift has opened her eyes to the world

    Boy, 8, struck by car in Murwillumbah

    Boy, 8, struck by car in Murwillumbah

    Breaking Eight-year-old reported to be upright with possible hip injuries.