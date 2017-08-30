Hello Sydney, Tweed's open

WHAT A CATCH: Commercial fisherman Nathan Hall, Mike Whitney from Sydney Weekender and Luther Cora on the Tweed River last week.

THE Tweed was on show when the Sydney Weekender crew visited the region last week.

The Channel Seven team, led by Mike Whitney, undertook a river adventure with Tweed Endeavour Cruises.

It was a trip hosted by Destination NSW, which Destination Tweed CEO Bill Tatchell said was part of the long-term response to the April floods.

"It's part of the flood recovery,” Mr Tatchell said.

"What we want to do is show people the Tweed has a range of immersive experiences.”

Mr Tatchell said showcasing the Tweed through shows like Sydney Weekender would help to cement the Tweed in the minds of prospective visitors.

He said while Sydneysiders could grab quality seafood at plenty of restaurants, the Tweed offered an experience that went beyond the food, and beyond the destination.

The Sydney Weekender crew caught up with local fishing families and Aboriginal community members, soaking up views of the Tweed Valley from the comfort of a Tweed Endeavour Cruises boat for the Pot to Plate Adventure.

Bundjalung-Yugumbeh tribe descendant Luther Cora, also known as The Black Cockatoo, teamed up with the family run cruise company to offer guests an historical briefing on the region.

He also demonstrated traditional hunting methods, which contributed to the guests' tasty lunch.

Tweed Endeavour Cruises co-owner Kylie Petersen said the day was much more than a cruise.

"It's showcasing the region but it's also showcasing the people of the region,” she said.

From mud crabs and spanner crabs to fresh-hauled prawns, oysters and stunning views along the Tweed's waterways, she said there was plenty of reason for the crew to love the Tweed.

"It's beautiful to get people up the river and let them see that, but this was a sort of behind-the-scenes look at what happens on the river when you're sleeping,” Mrs Petersen said.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest said media visits like this were crucial in helping the Tweed recover from this year's devastating floods.

"Growing tourism in regional NSW is a key priority for the NSW Government,” he said.

"The March floods took an enormous toll on our local community and initiatives such as Sydney Weekender provide a platform to let thousands of potential travellers know the region is definitely open for business.”

The show is expected to air on Channel Seven at 5.30pm on September 17.