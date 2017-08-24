Help adopt an animal today

PAW-FECT PETS: Marmalade the ginger cat at the Tweed Friends of the Pound adoption centre at the Pines Shopping Centre.

PET-LOVERS are being called on to adopt an animal from Friends at the Pound.

More than 60 animals are currently without a home and are waiting to be adopted at the animal centre in Elanora.

Friends of the Pound marketing manager Lorna Hudson said the group did its best to protect the animals but needed help.

"Every day, thousands of animals are abandoned around the world, resulting in pounds and shelters becoming filled to capacity,” she said.

The group is also calling on the community to show support for the hard work it does by donating to a Go Fund Me campaign.

"The latest Go Fund Me campaign is hoping to raise $200,000 towards the purchase of a permanent shelter premises for the group,” she said.

"After the organisation's current lease at The Pines Shopping Centre expires in mid-August, the group will effectively become homeless, so they are looking to raise this before then so that they can continue to rescue 'death row' animals.”

Fast facts

For more information about Friends of the Pound, visit www.friendsofthe pound.com

To donate to the Go Fund Me campaign, visit: