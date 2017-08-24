22°
News

Help adopt an animal today

24th Aug 2017 12:08 PM
PAW-FECT PETS: Marmalade the ginger cat at the Tweed Friends of the Pound adoption centre at the Pines Shopping Centre.
PAW-FECT PETS: Marmalade the ginger cat at the Tweed Friends of the Pound adoption centre at the Pines Shopping Centre. Scott Powick

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

PET-LOVERS are being called on to adopt an animal from Friends at the Pound.

More than 60 animals are currently without a home and are waiting to be adopted at the animal centre in Elanora.

Friends of the Pound marketing manager Lorna Hudson said the group did its best to protect the animals but needed help.

"Every day, thousands of animals are abandoned around the world, resulting in pounds and shelters becoming filled to capacity,” she said.

The group is also calling on the community to show support for the hard work it does by donating to a Go Fund Me campaign.

"The latest Go Fund Me campaign is hoping to raise $200,000 towards the purchase of a permanent shelter premises for the group,” she said.

"After the organisation's current lease at The Pines Shopping Centre expires in mid-August, the group will effectively become homeless, so they are looking to raise this before then so that they can continue to rescue 'death row' animals.”

Fast facts

For more information about Friends of the Pound, visit www.friendsofthe pound.com

To donate to the Go Fund Me campaign, visit:

  • www.gofundme.com/ can-you-lend-a- helping-paw
Tweed Daily News

Topics:  adopt an animal animal adoption friends of the pound international homeless animals day

19 injured including pregnant woman after 4WD, bus crash

19 injured including pregnant woman after 4WD, bus crash

A PREGNANT woman was in the Mitsubishi Pajero which spun out of control and hit an oncoming tour bus which then caught fire.

Report into car's condition delays murder case

Michelle Lord.

Engineer's report into car's condition has delays murder case

Duo refused bail over fire attack

IN COURT: Aydin Christopher Brown, as pictured on his Facebook account.

Two men accused of Kunghur fire attack refused bail

Tweed council gets water quality under control

Bray Park Water Treatment Facility.

Council continues to work on improving water quality.

Local Partners

Council to continue improving water quality

The water at Uki and Tyalgum is not affected and no restrictions apply in those villages.

The Jet Sprint Racing Championships races into Tweed

READY, SET, GO: The 2017 Jet Sprint Racing Championships are coming to the Tweed.

The need for speed is here at last.

Flume, The Kooks and Daryl Braithwaite for Falls Festival

Revellers enjoy the props during Hot Dub Machine's show at Falls Festival Byron Bay on New Year's Eve.

The line-up was announced today.

Painting a brighter future for koalas

WORTH SAVING: The Queensland Koala Crusaders' Community Crowdfunding Campaign aims to raise $30,000 towards the cost of planting 10,000 trees for koalas.

Queensland Koala Crusaders have launched a crowdfunding campaign

REVEALED: Liam Gallagher is coming to Falls Festival

English musician, singer, and songwriter, former lead singer of the rock band Oasis, Liam Gallagher performs during his concert at National Olympic Sports Center in Beijing, China, 10 August 2017.

He revealed the news ahead of the official line up announcement

GoT's mind-blowing dragon theory

THE shock ending to Game of Thrones’ latest episode divided fans, but a theory about the show’s dragons could explain it.

Massive talent from little folk on show in Little Big Shots

Shane Jacobson hosts Little Big Shots.

Shane Jacobson has as much fun as his guests in new talent show.

‘I’m pissed off’: Bachelorette finally loses it

Matty is made take Elise on a date by her dad.

UNREST is brewing in the Bachelor mansion.

What's on the big screen this week

Domhnall Gleeson and Tom Cruise in a scene from American Made.

TOM Cruise is flying high in Doug Liman's drug drama American Made.

Tweed gig guide: Sun chasers and star duets

Chase the Sun play Currumbin RSL's Soundlounge on Saturday night.

Tweed gigs for August 24-28

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy a slick, impressive effort

The return of a favourite

Bride and Prejudice's Chris reveals more family heartache

Grant and Chris feature on the TV series Bride & Prejudice. Supplied by Channel 7.

His dad’s health has dealt a massive blow to their happy life

This Home Will Make You Smile

7 Gladioli Avenue, Terranora 2486

House 4 2 4 $920,000 ...

Set within a prestigious and tightly held enclave of Terranora you could be fooled for thinking you have stumbled into your own country haven. The open floor...

Click here to &#39;ADD TO CART&#39;

8/100 Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $245,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 26TH AUGUST 12:00 - 12:30PM Now here is a very tidy unit just waiting for a new owner to move in or invest. Conveniently...

Great Family Home with Space, Views and Dual Living Potential (STCA)

60 Peninsula Drive, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 3 2 $530,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 26TH AUGUST 10:00 - 10:30AM This great family home has been designed to capture amazing valley and Broadwater views from all...

ENTIRE BLOCK OF 5 X 2 BEDROOM UNITS IN THE HEART OF RAINBOW BAY

50 Eden Avenue, Rainbow Bay 4225

House 10 5 4 $1,849,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION SATURDAY 26 AUGUST 2017 AT 1:00 - 1:30PM Exciting opportunity for you to secure your own piece of Rainbow Bay. Rare offering consisting of 5...

Bush to Beach in Minutes!

101 Bains Road, Currumbin Valley 4223

House 5 3 6 $2,500,000

Set in a wonderfully private location, yet just a short drive to a selection of our world class Gold Coast beaches. The superb Currumbin Rockpool's, Currumbin...

Restored Home on Coolangatta Hill with Stunning Ocean and Skyline Views

83 Garrick Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 2 1 $895,000

Don't miss this opportunity to purchase a prime parcel of land high on Coolangatta hill. A two-bedroom restored cottage is currently nestled on the elevated...

Great Development Block in a Prime Coolangatta Location

134 Musgrave Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 6 2 3 Auction

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 26TH AUGUST 12:00 - 12:30PM Occupying a sought after beachside location, this property is being offered to the market for...

Refurbished ground floor two bedroom Greenbank apartment

6/9 Endeavour Parade, Tweed Heads 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $395,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY AUGUST 22ND 11:00 - 11:30AM Recently revamped with fresh flooring, a new kitchen keeping the retro feel Enjoy the spacious...

Under Contract!

16 Chestnut Street, Elanora 4221

House 5 3 3 Auction

Not just a house it's a whole new lifestyle! Here you and your family can swim, fish, sail, paddle board or kayak all day...every day! This beautiful home is...

Expansive Family Home with Stunning Views

661 Terranora Road, Terranora 2486

House 4 3 3 Auction

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY AUGUST 26TH 11:00 - 11:30AM This large home is the perfect base for family, extended family and friends to be entertained...

Residents fear sand mine sell out by State Minister

Sand mine opponents attend the Nambour Council Chambers.Cou

Further testing undertaken on site, despite claims of significance

199 home sites approved in Evans Head

The Evans Head Manufactured Home Estate plans. Zoran Architecture.

Manufactured Home estate approved near aerodrome

Airbnb, Stayz and co tipped to squeeze Coast housing market

HOLIDAY BOOM: Airbnb letting is putting a further squeeze on long-term rentals.

Councils exploring options to manage the industry

Developer tears up couple's contract for new home

Jade and Edward Roberts were stung by the sunset clause on the first day of their honeymoon.

The developer has the right to do this under the sunset clause