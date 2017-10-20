Help clean Tweed of ugly graffiti 'tags'

Graffiti clean up day is next week and a group of volunteers including Tweed Shire Councillor James Owen, Barrie Green, Mark Humphries and Mark Berryman will be helping out.

TWEED residents are urged to show their love for the shire by getting involved in the annual Graffiti Removal Day.

The statewide event, to be held on October 29, comes after a spate of graffiti vandalism across the shire of late, most notably at Cabarita last week, where several businesses were targeted.

Graffiti clean-up co-ordinator Barrie Green said he hoped others would pick up a paintbrush to help remove graffiti tagging across the region.

"Graffiti Removal Day draws attention to the fight against graffiti vandalism and encourages people to get involved in the removal and prevention of graffiti,” Mr Green said.

"By taking action in your street, your suburb or your city, we can all 'Love Where We Live' by making sure our place is one to be proud of.”

Mr Green said the day was a chance for people to show pride in where they live and help remove the graffiti from shops and public spaces.

"Last year across NSW, over 1500 volunteers removed more than 20,500sqm of graffiti from 460 sites,” Mr Green said.

"We hope this year will be even bigger and better.

"We would encourage everyone to get involved in the fight against graffiti by volunteering on Sunday, October 29.”

Volunteers will be supplied with free cleaning material, paint, safety equipment and training on how to remove graffiti.

