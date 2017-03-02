27°
Help clean up Fingal Head

Aisling Brennan
| 2nd Mar 2017 10:18 AM
TIME TO TIDY: The community is invited to Fingal to help tidy up on Clean Up Australia Day.
TIME TO TIDY: The community is invited to Fingal to help tidy up on Clean Up Australia Day.

GRAB the gloves and take a trip to Fingal Head to help pick up rubbish for Clean Up Australia Day.

The Tweed Byron Local Aboriginal Land Council is inviting the public to join them on Saturday, March 4, to help clean up rubbish dumped at Letitia Spit.

Fingal Dune Care organiser Kay Bolton said the clean-up day was a chance for the community to protect the environment.

"We get people from everywhere,” Ms Bolton said

"Quite a few times we've had people who aren't from Fingal but they like it and they've said they'd come down to help.”

The Tweed Byron Local Aboriginal Land Council chief executive officer Leweena Williams said she was humbled to see so many people putting up their hands to get involved in the event.

"These kids, who are in high school now, have been a part of (Clean Up Australia Day) since they were in kindy,” Ms Williams said.

FAST FACTS

Clean Up Australia Day will be hosted at Letitia Spit, Fingal Head, on Saturday, March 4.

Registration is from 8-11am at the compound, Letitia Rd, Fingal Head.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  clean up australia day fingal dune care letitia spit

