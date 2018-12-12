Help council give support to those in need this Christmas

THE annual Mayoral Christmas Appeal is now open to assist homeless people and injured wildlife.

Mayor Katie Milne has nominated three charities to support this year- Tweed Valley Wildlife Carers and homeless support groups You Have a Friend and Fred's Place.

"Christmas is an important time to make an extra effort for those of us who have fallen on hard times and to care for our fellow species the native wildlife too,” Cr Milne said.

"Please check if you have items around your home in decent condition, or you may even wish to purchase something to donate into our Christmas Appeal collection boxes at both the council offices. Your support can make a real difference to those who are struggling, or even help save the life of one of our precious wildlife.

"We know there are so many people in need in our shire through no fault of their own. Our poor wildlife suffer terribly too with thousands injured on the roads each year and many at risk of extinction. Even a small amount of support will, without doubt, mean a better outcome this Christmas for disadvantaged people and our injured wildlife.”

Tweed Valley Wildlife Carers urgently needs: towels (old or new), pillow cases, hot water bottles, old beanies and puppy training pads.

Fred's Place, a St Vincent de Paul Society facility located in Tweed Heads, offers support services for people who are experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness.

You Have a Friend supports the homeless, marginalised and single parents and their children, providing 300 meals a week on the streets in the Tweed area and Coolangatta.

You Have a Friend and Fred's Place need non-perishable foods, toiletries, coffee/tea, sugar, long-life milk, cordial, ring pull cans, instant noodle cups and simple first aid products.

Items for Tweed Valley Wildlife Carers and You Have a Friend can be dropped off to the Murwillumbah Council office.

The Tweed Heads Council office is accepting items for Fred's Place and Tweed Valley Wildlife Carers.

All donations will be accepted until the end of January 2019.