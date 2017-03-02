Help from Pt Danger is only a radio call away

SAVING LIVES ON WATER with Marine Rescue Point Danger

WELCOME to our first Marine Rescue Point Danger monthly column.

This column will help us keep the community in touch with what is happening on the water.

From December to the end of January, 4824 vessels crossed the Tweed Bar with only 25% of the vessels logging on to Marine Rescue Point Danger.

The unit performed 17 rescues/assists in this period and helped a total of 50 people. More recently, on February 18, Marine Rescue Point Danger volunteers helped a stricken trawler with electrical failure three nautical miles north-east of the Tweed Bar.

After a carefully considered risk assessment, Denison-K was towed to the Tweed River in what can only be described as a David and Goliath struggle.

We would like to stress to the boating community the importance of logging on and off with a Marine Rescue unit.

In an emergency, if a vessel has logged on, we have a last-known position, enabling us to activate resources without delay.

Once you have logged on, we will know where you are heading and when you expect to return.

If you haven't logged off to let us know you are safely back on shore, we can quickly mount a search mission to locate you.

If you have not logged on and encounter problems, precious time is wasted locating the distressed vessel's position.

Marine Rescue monitors VHF Channel 16 and 27Mhz Channel 88 and it is important boaties monitor these designated emergency and calling channels.

Boaties can join the Marine Rescue Radio Club for a small donation.

Upon joining we will gather all vessel and contact details so, when you log on, your details are available on our tracking system.

On another note, Marine Rescue Point Danger welcomes new volunteers. By joining our organisation you become part of a team of committed emergency service volunteers dedicated to saving lives on the water.

* Phone Glenda Ashby, unit commander, on 07 5536 9333.