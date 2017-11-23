Help give the gift of joy for Christmas

CHRISTMAS GIVING: Seagulls marketing executive Taryn Poole, Family Centre's Jo Blanchard, Seagulls marketing assistant Aroha Wezner and Seagulls General Manager Stewart Burrows get in the Christmas spirit.

CHRISTMAS GIVING: Seagulls marketing executive Taryn Poole, Family Centre's Jo Blanchard, Seagulls marketing assistant Aroha Wezner and Seagulls General Manager Stewart Burrows get in the Christmas spirit. Scott Powick

WITH Christmas fast approaching, many families are struggling to find spare cash to put presents under the tree.

Seagulls Club is teaming up with The Family Centre to ease the financial burden and invites the community to show a little Christmas compassion.

The club is replacing its popular annual Christmas toy raffle with The Giving Tree, hoping people can donate gifts to children and young people aged up to 16 years.

The Family Centre executive director David Boutkan said the toy drive would bring a bit of extra joy to many Tweed families this Christmas.

"We are on the frontline and see many families struggling to meet the day to day cost of living with one of the biggest issues being affordable housing and homelessness,” he said.

"These issues combined have an increasing impact on health and well-being across our community. Christmas can put vulnerable families under extra emotional and financial stresses.”

Seagulls will also be donating an additional $5 per gift to the total gift fund.

Gifts should be up to $20 in value and unwrapped and left at the Seagulls reception by December 11.