HELP HIM COME HOME: Daughter makes emotional plea

THE distraught daughter of a man missing since last Friday has made an emotional appeal for public assistance to help find her father.

Lachlan Cairns, 46, was reported missing last Friday, July 12, after his red Holden Colorado utility was discovered bogged in a State Forest plantation on Dirty Creek Road, Dirty Creek, three days earlier.

Mr Cairns' only child, his daughter Honey, appeared before media in Coffs Harbour this afternoon to plead for public information.

Joined by Coffs/Clarence Police District duty officer Detective Chief Inspector Peter Hayes, Ms Cairns said she just wants her dad to come home.

"If anyone sees anything or knows where he could be, please let the police know," she said.

While police say they hold grave concerns for the welfare of Mr Cairns, his daughter said she has hope he will be found alive and well.

"In the beginning I was really upset just thinking (about) every possibility but I do have hope he is safe," Ms Cairns said.

"I believe he is safe after the team did a thorough search I believe he is safe but he hasn't seen any media so I hope that somebody who has seen him contacts the police or anyone or if he sees this that he contacts us or the police or anyone just so this can stop and ease the pain. I just want to see him back."

THE UTE: Police believe missing man Lachlan Cairns may have been living in his ute in the period before his disappearance. INSET: Lachlan Cairns. Frank Redward/NSW Police

Ms Cairns said her father was in good spirits when he left the Coffs Harbour area, and that he regularly would go camping and driving through bushland.

"He is a survivor, he does have a lot of experience camping," she said.

"I do believe that he is out of there but I just don't know where he is and I just hope he is safe."

Coffs/Clarence duty officer, Detective Chief Inspector Peter Hayes, said any piece of information could help to locate Lachlan.

"We hold grave concerns for his welfare, this bushland is dense and the temperatures drop once the sun goes down. Anyone who might know where Lachlan may be, please give police a call," Det Chief Insp Hayes said.

He's described as being of Caucasian appearance, between 175-180cm tall, with a medium build, brown hair and freckles on his face.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact police immediately.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.