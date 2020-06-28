Menu
Jiyan 'Jai' Onay, aged 21, left a home on Douglas Road, Blacktown, to go on a planned trip to Byron Bay.
Jiyan ‘Jai’ Onay, aged 21, left a home on Douglas Road, Blacktown, to go on a planned trip to Byron Bay.
Man reported missing while on road trip to Byron Bay

28th Jun 2020 8:43 AM

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to locate a man who has been reported missing while on a road trip from Sydney to Byron Bay.

Jiyan 'Jai' Onay, 21, left a home on Douglas Rd, Blacktown, to go on a planned trip to Byron Bay earlier this month.

>>> Remembering Theo: The story of the missing backpacker

He was travelling in a silver Toyota Corolla with NSW registration DTD-12J.

Police have been told he has since spoken to family via phone and was last heard from on Saturday, June 20.

He was reported missing to officers from Blacktown Police Area Command yesterday (Saturday, June 27).

Police and family hold concerns for Mr Onay's welfare due to medical conditions.

>>> 365 days of searching for Theo

Mr Onay is described as being of Mediterranean/Middle Eastern appearance, of thin build, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sights him, or has information about his whereabouts, is urged to contact Triple Zero (000) or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/

Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

