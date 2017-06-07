Help our Dr Andy become Australia's next Bondi Vet

TALK TO THE ANIMALS: Dr Andy Pieris of Casuarina Seaside Vet could become the new Bondi Vet.

DOCTOR Andy Pieris could step into Chris Brown's role and become the new face of Bondi Vet, with the Casuarina woman making the final 15 as part of a nationwide search to find the next star of the popular television show.

Dr Pieris, of Casuarina Seaside Vets, was nominated by friends and clients, who believe she has what it takes to be a success on the show.

The 31-year-old vet clinic owner was one of 400 vets nominated to take over from the popular celebrity and admits landing the role would be "life-changing".

"It's pretty exciting," she said. "And it's a great thing for a little local business.

"They haven't told us much to be honest, but from here it will go to a top five and from there they will obviously have their selection criteria they will look at.

"But they're looking for someone to anchor their own television show, so not just step into Bondi Vet's role, but a totally new show, which is good because I don't think they can replace Chris Brown as such."

Supporters say Dr Andy is dedicated to her job and loves animals. They are calling on the Tweed to get behind her and vote her into the role, with the public given a say in who they want to take over the show.

Visit bondivet.com/vet-search/dr-andy-pieris/ to lodge your vote.