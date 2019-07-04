Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Help police identify pair over 1000L diesel theft

4th Jul 2019 8:00 AM

POLICE are appealing for help to identify two people they believe are connected to the theft of 1000L of diesel in Toowoomba this month.

Grainy CCTV images show two people at a construction site on Boundary Rd in Toowoomba on July 2.

The pair drove to the site in a red Holden Commodore sedan towing a white 5000L fuel tanker.

Police said the pair is believed to have stolen about 1000L of diesel from four vehicles onsite, causing minor damage to the vehicles before fleeing.

Police are seeking to identify these two people as part of investigations into the theft of diesel from a Boundary Rd construction site on July 2.
Police are seeking to identify these two people as part of investigations into the theft of diesel from a Boundary Rd construction site on July 2. QPS

The pair is shown wearing hooded jumpers at the time.

If you recognise the vehicle, or the people, phone police and quote reference QP1901268914.

toowoomba toowoomba crime toowoomba police
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    CAN YOU HELP: Mullumbimby SES calls for volunteers

    premium_icon CAN YOU HELP: Mullumbimby SES calls for volunteers

    Offbeat MULLUMBIMBY SES crews need more volunteers ahead of storm season.

    • 4th Jul 2019 9:00 AM
    Senior cop's heartfelt message as search is called off

    Senior cop's heartfelt message as search is called off

    Crime "This was not an easy decision... it has been a very emotional day"

    How accountant stole thousands from animal rescues

    premium_icon How accountant stole thousands from animal rescues

    News A disgraced accountant has mumbled her apologies outside court

    Nightclub stoush over disabled toilet

    premium_icon Nightclub stoush over disabled toilet

    News Man takes issue with security staff