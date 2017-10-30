Help to stun Murwillumbah show-goers

HELP OUT: Peita Gardiman at the Murwillumbah Showgrounds, where they are preparing for the 117th Murwillumbah Agricultural Show.

HELP OUT: Peita Gardiman at the Murwillumbah Showgrounds, where they are preparing for the 117th Murwillumbah Agricultural Show. Liana Turner

PLANS for the upcoming Murwillumbah Show have been progressing well and the grounds are looking stunning after recent rain.

But organisers have called for more help ahead of the event, as repairs to facilities continue and the event shapes up.

Tweed River Agricultural Society secretary Peita Gardiman said works to repair the flood-damaged showgrounds were well under way.

She said the pavilions were trashed in March, as waters reached above first-level floor height.

However, Ms Gardiman said volunteers were working flat-out to get the showgrounds in top shape ahead of the annual event.

"We've had to do so many repairs," she said.

"We had major flooding.

"The whole main pavilion had to be completely gutted and redone."

As painters put the finishing touches on repair work, she said there had also been work to do on the stables, and despite a huge effort so far she urged anyone who could help out in the coming week to get in touch.

Mr Gardiman said the show, now in its 117th year, had been scrambling to get young volunteers on board.

But she said this would be vital for the future of the event, which celebrates the Tweed's agricultural industries, from banana and sugar farms to tea producers.

She hoped incorporating extra entertainment at this year's show would help to get them on the right track.

"Because the show's 117 years old, a lot of people that have input have moved on, and we really need to get young people involved," Ms Gardiman said.

"We definitely need more people, and more younger people."

In the meantime, she said recent rain had helped to get the area looking beautiful.

"It's really green and really beautiful," she said.

The Murwillumbah Show will be held at the Murwillumbah Showgrounds on Queensland Rd on Friday, November 3 and Saturday, November 4, from 8am.

To help out in the lead-up to the show, phone Peita Gardiman on 02 6672 5507 or visit murwillumbahshow.com.

Volunteers at the show will get free entry to the event along with vouchers.