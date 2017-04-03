'Help us please': Hospice appeal after op shop flooded

Tweed Palliative Support op-shop storage facility, the group's main source of funding, was inundated by floodwaters.

TWEED Palliative Support, the charity that supports the state's only adult hospice north of Sydney, is appealing to NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian for urgent help after its op shop was completely ruined by the flood.

The charity, which raises funds to support its 24-hour hospice Wedgtail Retreat, does not receive any government funding and is wholly reliant on fundraising and donations.

Their appeal comes as the premier and Emergency Services Minister Troy Grant prepare to tour the region, including Tweed, with an assistance package for flood victims expected to be announced.

The appeal comes just one day after Ms Berejiklian announced $2 million in funding for a Sydney-based hospice for young adults.

The road to Tweed Palliative Support's hospice - the Wedgetail Retreat - is completely flooded in. Contributed

Tweed Palliative Support president Meredith Dennis said the charity had lost hundreds of stored items at its storage shed and op shop in South Murwillumbah, leaving a "considerable financial gap” in their revenue.

"We know that we are not alone and are thinking of everyone in the community who were affected by the floods,” Ms Dennis said.

"Apart from fundraising donations, revenue from both our Murwillumbah op shops are vital to help us to keep the Wedgetail Retreat community hospice operational. Without the funds from the Tweed Valley Way shop, we are left with a huge gap in our finances.”

"We are asking the Premier to also help regional NSW and to donate $500,000 to the state's only adults' community hospice. Our free and donation-based home and hospice services help approximately 500 palliative clients in the region each year and up to 1200 people are assisted through our client and family support programs.

"We work collaboratively with local hospitals and palliative care services caring for respite, high need and others with a life-limiting illness through our dedicated 24/7 nursing and volunteer palliative care. The hospice is an uplifting alternative to a busy hospital or nursing home.”

The appeal comes a week after Ms Dennis recently wrote to NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard about funding but has not yet received a reply. Tweed MP, Geoff Provest has also not responded to the call for hospice funding.

"Wedgetail Retreat community hospice will be accepting clients this week when the Boyds Lane access to Wedgetail Court is restored,” Ms Dennis said.

"The TPS Hospice Shop in Queen St, Murwillumbah was thankfully unaffected and opened throughout the weekend to help flood affected locals with clothes and furniture.”

Donations can be made for the hospice at www.wedgetailretreat.com.au.