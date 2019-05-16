Helping those who need it

Volunteers from the NSW North Coast donating rescue equipment and teaching surf lifesaving in Thailand.

Volunteers from the NSW North Coast donating rescue equipment and teaching surf lifesaving in Thailand. Contributed

A TRUCKLOAD of rescue equipment, including 1500 children's buoyancy vests, have been donated to villages in southern Thailand.

Surf lifesaving clubs across NSW donated the equipment back in March, with the delivery of the equipment taking place last week.

Delivered by the Royal Australian Navy on the HMAS Canberra, it coincided with annual training in Phuket which was staffed by volunteers from clubs at Fingal, Cudgen, Salt, Cabarita and Ballina.

These training sessions lasted three days, with the North Coast volunteers teaching surf lifesaving and CPR to locals and the Thai Police.

Patron of the Phuket Lifeguard Club and Cudgen Surf Club chief training officer, Susan Eke, said her team was grateful for the help of the Navy, delivering the large amount of rescue equipment.

"The high cost of getting large quantities of rescue and lifesaving training equipment to where they were needed was solved when the (Navy) offered to ship the equipment to Phuket,” Ms Eke said. "Providing flotation devices coupled with survival swimming is one way water safety can be improved in these rural areas.”

Some of the children's vests will be donated to local government for use during floods in Phuket and neighbouring provinces.