Helping to fund treatment for boy's pain

BRAVE BOY: Jett Brinsmead, 12, has spent most of his childhood coping with Perthes disease. The Tweed community is getting behind a fundraiser to support his treatment.

A CHINDERAH family is asking the community to show support for their 12-year-old son who is bound to a wheelchair because of Perthes Disease.

Cugden Public School student Jett Brinsmead has spent most of his childhood coping with Perthes disease, a condition that causes a lack of blood flow to the head of the femur bone in the hip resulting in a lack oxygen and nutrients in the cells which ultimately causes the bone die.

Jett's grandmother Jennifer Brinsmead said this is the second time her grandson has had to deal with the disease, which causes him excruciating pain if he stands on it.

"He had it in the other leg and he's had major surgery but now it's come back in the other leg,” Ms Brinsmead said

"After a while (the blood) starts flowing again and the bone can rejuvenate if the child is young enough.

"If the child gets it before their six, there's no permanent damage but if their older than six there's no rejuvenation of the bone.

"Jett was older than six.

"They don't know how long it's going to go, whether the inflammation is going to take two to six years.”

While the return of the disease was challenging for the family, Ms Brinsmead said Jett is an exceptional boy who is handling the pain as well as anyone could.

"He looks fine but there's some days where he's in a lot of pain,” she said.

"He's a healthy boy who has to sit in a wheelchair because he's not allowed to put weight on it or do any exercise that would put any pressure on the bone.

"Being diagnosed with Perthes isn't as bad as being diagnosed with bone cancer but it really impacts on the things children do.

"As he gets older he will get stronger in his upper body strength. It's just challenges you have to face day by day.”

As Jett continues to have hydrotherapy for his condition, Ms Brinsmead said the family are asking the community for some support .

"We're a fairly private family and we've tried to do it ourselves but you only get so many ( hydrotherapy sessions) on Medicare and after that you have to pay for it and it's not cheap,” she said.

"He has to have three times a week.

"We've already been blown away by the generosity of the community and people you don't know offering to help.”

The fundraising day will include entertainment by Matt Buggy, a bouncy castle, lucky draw prizes, food and drinks.

FAMILY FUN DAY:

What: Family fun day fundraiser for Jett's hydrotherapy treatment

Activity: Live music by Matt Buggy (of Fat Albert fame), kids entertainment, prizes, food and drink

When: From 1pm on Saturday, September 23

Where: Cudgen Leagues Club, 3 Wommin Bay Rd, Kingscliff