All That Glitters: Emilee Hembrow shops up a storm at a popular boutique.
Fashion & Beauty

Social media star tries on 60 items at boutique

by Emily Halloran & Ryan Keen
14th Mar 2020 8:04 AM
Gold Coast social media sensation Emilee Hembrow was spotted having a spree at a fashion store this week.

The mother of two, 28, visited Robina Town Centre's latest women's clothing store Runaway Boutique on Thursday afternoon.

"Even though the requested garments were ready for her in a private styling area, she insisted she should to a full store look around and make sure nothing 'cute was missed'," a spokeswoman for the label said.

"She tried on up to 60 garments and loved the white items most.

"She spent over two hours in the store and left with four bags of garments filled with mostly form-fitting dresses that she said were going to be her go-to looks for upcoming events that she has this week."

Emilee Hembrow shops at Robina Town Centre store Runaway the Label. Picture: Tertius Pickard
Emilee Hembrow shops at Robina Town Centre store Runaway the Label. Picture: Tertius Pickard

 

Emilee Hembrow at Runaway the Label. Picture: Tertius Pickard
Emilee Hembrow at Runaway the Label. Picture: Tertius Pickard
