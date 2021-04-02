Hemsworth flies home to Byron amid COVID outbreak

Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky donned masks to fly back into Ballina after the Byron Bay region became the source of a new coronavirus cluster.

Even Thor is not immune to a COVID outbreak.

The Thor: Love and Thunder star appeared relaxed as he strolled through Ballina Airport on the way home for Easter.

The famous duo had Hemsworth stunt double Bobby Holland Hanton in tow, and were greeted at the airport by jet tycoon Paul O'Brien.

Mr O'Brien is a close friend and also rumoured boyfriend of weather presenter Lauren Phillips.

Hemsworth has been travelling between Byron Bay and Sydney as he films the big budget flick, Thor: Love and Thunder.

A who's who of Hollywood is in town making the movie, among them Matt Damon, Tessa Thompson, Jeff Goldblum and Natalie Portman.

QLD LOCKDOWN LIFTED, NO NEW NSW CASES

Greater Brisbane's lockdown has been lifted after Queensland recorded just one new locally acquired COVID case.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced on Thursday morning that the shutdown would end at midday ahead of the Easter long weekend.

It was due to expire at 5pm but Ms Palaszczuk brought this forward due to all local cases in the past 48 hours being linked to a known infection.

"That is good news for Queensland and Easter is good to go," she said.

A number of new restrictions will come into effect from midday on Thursday, including the enforcement of wearing masks in public until April 15.

"All Queenslanders will be required to carry a mask when they leave their home," Ms Palaszczuk said.

NSW has recorded no new infections other than a case diagnosed on Tuesday.

The case was recorded after 8pm on Tuesday and was included in Thursday's announcement.

The infectious person attended the same venue as a hen's party in Byron Bay where positive cases in Queensland were recorded.

UPDATED NEW VENUE ALERTS

A gym and a pub in Byron Bay are the latest venues to be rocked by COVID-19 as the Queensland cluster continues to spread.

The advice comes after Health Minister Brad Hazzard signed a public health order cancelling the planned Bluesfest over the Easter period.

NSW Health authorities late on Wednesday urged anyone who attended the Surfit Gym in Lennox Head on March 28 between 6-11am to get tested and self-isolate until they receive further advice from NSW Health after it was visited by a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Anyone who attended the Park Hotel/Model in Suffolk Park on the same date between 1-2pm is also urged to follow the same advice.

People who visited the Pro Shop in East Ballina between 2.25-2.35 are considered close contacts and must immediately test and self-isolate for 14 days, regardless of the result.

Meanwhile, anyone who attended the venues below at the times listed is considered a casual contact and must get tested and self-isolate until a negative result is received.

RESTRICTIONS IN PLACE

The following rules apply to the local government areas of Tweed Shire Council, Ballina Shire Council, Byron Shire Council and Lismore City Council:

• Mask wearing is compulsory on public transport, in retail stores, and in all public indoor settings

• the one person per 4 square metre rule applies at all public indoor settings including hospitality venues

• the number of household visitors is capped at 30, including at holiday rental properties

• patrons cannot eat or drink standing up, dance or sing at non-residential premises

These restrictions will remain in place until 11:59pm on Monday 5 April, when the community will be updated.

