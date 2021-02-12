Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Celebrity

Hemsworth shocks diners at chicken shop

by Andrew Bucklow
12th Feb 2021 10:08 AM

 

Diners at a chicken shop in Sydney got a shock when Chris Hemsworth strolled in yesterday afternoon.

Hemsworth and his trainer Luke Zocchi visited Chargrill Charlie's at Woollahra just before 4pm.

The pair spent $66 and ordered a Charlie's signature Chicken Roll, a whole BBQ Chicken, medium chips and a large Rocket Man salad.

Chris Hemsworth in Chargrill Charlie’s.
Chris Hemsworth in Chargrill Charlie’s.

Chargrill Charlie's co-owner Ryan Sher said: "It was a pleasure welcoming Chris and Luke into our Woollahra store today. They were totally fuss-free, super friendly and great with our staff, taking photos with the team. It certainly made our day."

RELATED: Watch Chris Hemsworth's insane workout routine

Thor drops into the chicken shop. Picture: Supplied
Thor drops into the chicken shop. Picture: Supplied

Hemsworth has recently been filming Thor: Love And Thunder at Centennial Park which is less than 1km away from the Chargrill Charlie's store they visited.

Filming is believed to have finished at the location with crew members seen dismantling the set earlier this week.

Filming location in Centennial Park. Picture: Jeremy Piper
Filming location in Centennial Park. Picture: Jeremy Piper

RELATED: Hemsworth's body double struggling to keep up with actor

Thor: Love And Thunder is being directed by New Zealand director Taika Waititi, who also shot the 2017 film Thor: Ragnarok.

The movie, which is the fourth Thor movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has brought a star-studded cast to Australia, including Matt Damon, Chris Pratt and Natalie Portman.

Chris Hemsworth with his personal trainer Luke Zocchi.
Chris Hemsworth with his personal trainer Luke Zocchi.

 

Originally published as Hemsworth shocks diners at chicken shop

More Stories

celebrity chargrill charlies chicken chris hemsworth editors picks entertainment

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EXCLUSIVE: Where are our babies being born?

        Premium Content EXCLUSIVE: Where are our babies being born?

        Parenting Analysis of stats shows interesting trend about where we’re having kids across the North Coast

        Driver distraction, aggression behind rise in cyclist deaths

        Premium Content Driver distraction, aggression behind rise in cyclist deaths

        Sport Everyone deserves to arrive safely at their destination no matter how many wheels...

        Is a palm tree frond the key to cracking the Strobel case?

        Premium Content Is a palm tree frond the key to cracking the Strobel case?

        News A palm frond could be essential to the long running Simone Strobel murder...

        Why I went ‘full Karen’ on a debt collection company

        Premium Content Why I went ‘full Karen’ on a debt collection company

        News I had enough with this credit company that would not stop calling me.