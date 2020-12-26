Hemsworth’s shirtless pic sends fans wild

The Hemsworth siblings shared a glimpse into their Christmas festivities but it was one photo in particular that sent fans into a spin.

It doesn't take much to send Chris Hemsworth fans into a spin - especially when it involves a shirtless snap of the Aussie actor.

The Hemsworth brothers, including Liam and Luke, all shared a glimpse inside their Christmas celebrations on social media over the silly season.

But it was one photo in particular that sent fans wild.

Chris' wife Elsa Pataky, 44, shared a festive photo of her man posing with their Christmas tree on Thursday.

Chris Hemsworth in all his (abs) glory. Picture: Instagram/ElsaPataky

Chris and Elsa enjoying their Christmas festivities inside their Byron Bay home. Picture: Instagram/ChrisHemsworth

The Spanish actress simply captioned it: "Santa brought me a Thor action figure for Christmas," followed by a love heart-eyes emoji.

It showed Chris, who is best known for playing Marvel superhero Thor, with his shirt unbuttoned, as he flexed his biceps and flaunted his impressive six-pack.

And it, unsurprisingly, attracted more than half a million 'likes'.

"I can't even with this. Dying," one of the more than 8,000 comments read.

"But that's what I asked for Christmas this year," another fan joked.

"Lucky you!" a follower told Elsa, while another added, "Yummy. I hope I get one too!!!"

Some more family fun. Picture: Instagram/ElsaPataky

Chris, 37, founder of fitness app Centr, who lives with Elsa and their children in Byron Bay, NSW, celebrated the Christmas festivities with his siblings.

On Friday, Liam, 30, took to his Instagram to share a selfie with Chris at a family dinner.

The Hunger Games actor smiled at the camera, while his brother was seen talking to family members at the table.

Liam Hemsworth. 30, taking a Christmas selfie with his brother Chris, who is clearly not interested in the photo. Picture: Instagram/LiamHemsworth

Meanwhile, eldest Hemsworth brother Luke, 40, seems happy enough to be tucking into his mango. Picture: Instagram/HemsworthLuke

"Merry Christmas everyone! Lots of love. Enjoy your time with family and friends," he captioned the snap, before joking, "Great conversation with @chrishemsworth".

Eldest Hemsworth brother, Luke, 40, who is also an actor, shared a photo of himself tucking into a mango.

"Happy Christmas! God I love Aussie KP mangoes at this time of year. Best on the planet. Or the solar system even," he wrote on Instagram.

