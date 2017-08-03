Hendra virus confirmed near Murwillumbah

A confirmed case of Hendra virus has been discovered near Murwillumbah.

UPDATE 2.30pm: TWEED River Jockey Club will continue with its racing schedule, despite a confirmed case of Hendra virus near Murwillumbah.

Club general manager Brian Charman said it was upsetting to hear the Hendra virus had been discovered in the Tweed but it wasn't a major concern to racing horse trainers or owners.

"For racing, the horse trainers and owners take precautions when it comes the Hendra virus,” Mr Charman said.

"Much like we don't like to hear about a case in the region, the trainers have been given information from Racing New South Wales to assist them.

"Trainers and the owners (have been educated) to understand what to do and how to best handle avoiding Hendra.”

Mr Charman said he had not received any additional information from Racing NSW or equine vets advising to take any additional precautions since confirmation of the most recent case.

Mr Charman said the scheduled racing season would continue, with the next race date set for Friday, August 25.

While the property where the virus was discovered has been put under movement restrictions, the New South Wales Department of Primary Industries (DPI) is urging all horse owners to be vigilant of the virus around their animals.

"This is the second confirmed case of Hendra in NSW this year, following a Hendra virus infection in an unvaccinated horse near Lismore last month,” NSW Chief Veterinary Officer Dr Christine Middlemiss said.

"Samples from the horse were sent by a private veterinarian for laboratory analysis at DPI's Elizabeth Macarthur Agricultural Institute (EMAI) and initial test results detected the Hendra virus.

"The 14-year-old gelding was initially noticed by the owner to be lethargic and not eating properly.

"The horse was sampled four days later when it deteriorated, becoming unsteady on its feet and unwilling to move. On examination the horse also had decreased gut sounds, a temperature and poor circulatory function.

"There has been a case of Hendra virus in the area before.

"All known Hendra virus cases have occurred in Queensland or northern NSW, but cases could occur wherever there are flying foxes or in horses that had recent contact with flying foxes prior to movement.”

Horse owners are encouraged to discuss a Hendra virus vaccination strategy with their veterinarian.

"Vaccination remains the most effective way of reducing the risk of Hendra virus infection in Horses, but good biosecurity and personal hygiene measures should always be practised,” Dr Middlemiss said.

"Horses should also be kept away from flowering and fruiting trees that are attractive to bats. Do not place feed and water under trees and cover feed and water containers with a shelter so they cannot be contaminated from above.”

If your horse is unwell, keep people and other animals away from the horse and call your private veterinarian immediately.

If your vet is unavailable you can call a District Veterinarian with the Local Land Services or the Animal Biosecurity Emergency Hotline on 1800 675 888.

For more information about Hendra, visit DPI's website.