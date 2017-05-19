Hendrix headliner for Blues on Broadbeach

CHANNELLING THE LEGEND: Harts is just one artist who will form a supergroup headlining Blues on Broadbeach to celebrate the anniversary of Jimi Hendrix's first album, Are You Experienced.

THE legend might have been begun in 1967 but almost 50 years to the day, the experience of rock and blues' greatest ever guitarist will be felt in Broadbeach.

With a lasting legacy, Jimi Hendrix's music lives on and while his mainstream career only spanned four years from 1967-70, his collection of blues' inspired songs are an ultimate fit for the Blues On Broadbeach festival.

Pioneered by arguably Australia's best guitarist Phil Ceberano, the ultimate Hendrix tribute will honour the 50th anniversary of his debut album Are You Experienced.

Joining Ceberano on stage will be blues legends Kevin Borich, Ray Beadle, The Screaming Jets' Jimi Hocking, keyboarder Lachlan Doley and Darren Hart.

"We're celebrating the fact that it was such a great launch pad for blues as a way back into the mainstream,” Ceberano said.

"We're playing all the songs from Are You Experienced, but we'll throw in other Hendrix stuff, like Voodoo Chile.”

The concept of the show came together when festival director Mark Duckworth approached Ceberano to take on the role of musical director for the project.

The idea was to create a special one off moment for Blues On Broadbeach. Narrated by Gold Coast musician Nick Stewart (George/White Russians) and complete with psychedelic visuals and lighting, the performance will blow away Hendrix fans of all ages.

With songs like Foxy Lady, Purple Haze and Hey Joe, the ground-breaking album featured two versions, which Ceberano said would be combined in the ultimate tribute.

"We'll be able to recreate some of the multi-tracking and I've directed it so we can include double track guitars,” he said.

"It'll be one of those things where you can open your eyes and have a great time or close your eyes and be swept away by the psychedelia.”

Rather than a be a lesson in guitar playing, Ceberano said the concert would be an interactive experience for all generations of Hendrix fans.

"We'll be channelling (Hendrix) and rather than be a guitar clinic, it's about trying to show the values of an album that came out in an incredible time for rock and roll,” he said.

"We're hoping that there'll be girls in bikinis dancing on stage, rather than 10,000 guys in jumpers with their arms folded.

"We want people there with wives and girlfriends rocking out having a great time, so come expecting to have an experience and get involved.”

Jimi Hendrix - Are You Experienced 50th anniversary

Where: Blues on Broadbeach festival

When: Surf Parade stage, tonight at 8.45pm